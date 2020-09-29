Women have had the right to vote for 100 years in this country. The 19th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920, granting us this inalienable right. On Nov. 3, it's our time to exercise what suffragettes like Alice Paul, Lucy Burns and Susan Anthony fought for.
So who’s a girl to vote for?
I’m dreaming of the day Nikki Haley decides to run for president (and asks me to be her campaign communications director). But that’s not going to happen for at least four more years. Now’s the time to determine which presidential candidate will better serve the female population of this nation — Joe Biden or Donald Trump?
Biden’s campaign has rolled out its agenda for women, laying out what the former vice president and senator intends to do if elected this fall. Meanwhile, Trump’s past four years in the Oval Office and reelection platform show how he stacks up to his opponent. And he trumps his opponent as the better pick for women in this country.
First on Biden’s agenda is improving economic security for women. What’s there to improve? Before the pandemic, women’s unemployment hit historic lows, 4.3 million new jobs were made for women and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act helped pregnant women and those who found themselves unemployed due to COVID-19 since Trump’s election in 2016.
Trump’s Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, which aims to increase opportunities to participate and advance in the economy throughout the nation and the world, launched last year. In its first year, it reached 12 million women throughout the world, with a goal of economically empowering 25 million by 2025.
Biden’s agenda declares that he will work to empower and protect women all around the world. How can I trust that he will uphold his promise when his history of empowering African Americans is a mess?
In an interview with Charlamagne tha God, he told voters that they "ain't black" if they’re aren’t sure of who to vote for in the general election. It’s certainly not comforting, especially when his actions in the Senate in 1973 led to what the Senate’s only African American member, Ed Brooke, called "the greatest symbolic defeat for civil rights since 1964." Meanwhile, Trump signed an executive order on Sept. 29 to combat race and sex-based stereotyping.
Biden has clearly tried to improve his rocky track record since his time in the legislature by choosing a female African American running mate, Kamala Harris. Diversity statistics show that 35% of his staff members are people of color, so I can appreciate the strides he’s made to try and improve his image.
Both Trump and Biden have majority female campaign staffs. On the other hand, Biden and Trump both faced several accusations of sexual misconduct from women.
So neither candidate is the perfect choice for women, and it's far too late for Haley to declare her candidacy. But the Trump administration has appointed hundreds of women, including, you guessed it, Nikki Haley.
I’d much rather support a president who’s working to economically empower women worldwide and who appointed the first female director of the Central Intelligence Agency than a former senator who tells voters they “ain’t black” and earned the nickname Creepy Uncle Joe on this 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
Chloe Herbert is a freshman history major. Reach her at chloeherbert@dailynebraskan.com.