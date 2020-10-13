In 1863, in the midst of the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln delivered one of the most well-known speeches in the history of the United States.
The two minute speech discussed the state of the country during the war, while also claiming that we, as Americans, can still fight for the ideals that those soldiers gave their lives to protect. At the end of the speech, he declared “that the nation, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people by the people for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
In the words of Lincoln, we live in a country where our government is built off of the notion that it is run “by the people'' and “for the people.” In reality, it does not feel like this anymore.
President Donald Trump recently tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized and treated at the Walter Reed Hospital, one of the highest quality medical centers in the United States. There, he received the best treatment possible and, though I believe he should have not, left three days after he was admitted.
As a leader, it is understandable that he was able to access the best healthcare possible, but as a leader, it is unjustifiable that he completely downplayed a deadly virus and was able to access the best quality of care while there have been over 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in our country. Thousands of Americans are unable to access healthcare, and for those that can, the costs of medical services can be extremely high.
It does not sit right with me that there are people in this country that suffer and die from deadly diseases, while there are others that can get the treatment they need because of their income.
If our country was created “for the people,” then let’s start treating it that way and start making healthcare more affordable.
As we all know, the cost of healthcare can be astronomical. In 2018, our government spent roughly $3.6 trillion on healthcare, the most of any country. The basic items that aid people so their bodies can function can be so difficult to obtain because of the cost.
For example, a single vial of novolog insulin, which is 10 milliliters, can cost up to $383. The vial typically lasts two weeks. For one year, someone with diabetes could end up spending roughly $4,596 alone on vials of insulin. These numbers do not account for other types of insulin or the extra supplies that a person with diabetes may need, which can include pumps, continuous glucose monitors and various other materials.
The average household income in Nebraska is $77,278. Without insurance, someone with diabetes forks out over $25,000 a year for insulin and general supplies. With insurance, the cost is lowered to roughly $3,000 per year, which is still very pricey when it comes to maintaining your health.
Now, this example covers diabetes, one of the most common autoimmune diseases. Other autoimmune diseases that aren’t as common, such as lupus or alopecia areata, require treatment that can be much more expensive.
Every medical professional is required to understand the ethics of healthcare. The four main ethical principles in medicine are respect for autonomy, beneficence, non-maleficence and justice.
Respect for autonomy encompasses respect for the decisions of adults who have control over making sound choices when it comes to their health. In order to determine this, medical professionals examine believability in a patient’s response, understanding of the patient and the absence of controlling influences that have influence in determining their actions.
Beneficence is something that embodies moral obligation to act in the best interest of others, which includes providing benefits and balancing benefits against any potential risks.
Non-maleficence explains that medical professionals cannot harm anyone in any way, which can include murder, suffering and incapacitation. The idea of “do not harm” is something that is highly stressed in medicine, as it is even stated in the hippocratic oath that every doctor must take.
Justice urges us to distribute benefits, risks, costs and resources fairly and as best as we know how. We should consider equal share, need, effort, contribution and merit. This ethic means that every person should be treated in the best possible way by their doctor.
Thousands of Americans have died because doctors were forced to disregard these ethics. President Trump promised in March that “anyone” could get tested, but there was still a huge roadblock for patients and doctors.
At the beginning of the outbreak, there were numerous situations in which healthcare professionals had to turn away people from being tested, because of the limited number of tests. Restrictions were limiting patients who didn’t meet the rigid government eligibility criteria, even if those patients desperately needed the testing.
Even worse, because of a lack of ventilators, doctors had to choose which patient got a ventilator when patients were close to death. Doctors had to make decisions themselves about which patient would live and which one would die. Healthcare professionals have had to deal with the guilt of ending someone else’s life on account of the lack of resources.
It’s been very difficult to access affordable healthcare for decades, and it’s especially difficult during the pandemic. We need to evaluate our priorities and make healthcare more accessible and affordable to every American.
A few things that providers can do is to give patients and healthcare consumers more information and more power. For example, it can cost so much more to have a colonoscopy in one location rather than another location. Following medical ethics, adult patients should be able to make their decisions when it comes to their health, and it should be the providers responsibility to clarify the best but also affordable options. Most of the time, patients don’t know about price variations because they are not given the information by healthcare providers.
It is also possible to increase competition among healthcare providers. Evidence has shown that when there is less potential competition in a market, hospital prices are higher, and if they are high, they will stay high.
A study looked at six different physician practices in Pennsylvania that have all merged together. They discovered that there were price increases that went up 25%, and it was estimated that this has been occurring for the past 20 years within 1,700 different practices. Most urban areas have one or two major hospital systems so we can infer that the lack of competition will lead to higher prices.
Something we can do for ourselves is to implement better healthy habits. Granted, it’s easier said than done, but we can eliminate future health costs on our end by stopping smoking or losing weight. By advocating for ourselves and looking out for the greater good of our health, we can lower healthcare prices.
Our country was created on the basis that it is “for the people,” and even though it may not seem like it now, we can still take the steps now to create a country that is for us. Lincoln said that our country will not perish from the earth if it is equal, so let’s start making our country equal by making healthcare more accessible and affordable.
Adam Flowers is a freshman music education major. Reach him at adamflowers@dailynebraskan.com.