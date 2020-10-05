Starting this year, The Daily Nebraskan will conduct an annual newsroom diversity report through its Diversity and Inclusion Board. We will collect demographic data such as race, gender, sexuality and more to give a clear picture of the representation — or lack thereof — in our newsroom.
For context, The Daily Nebraskan's senior staff consists of its 20 editors. "General staff" refers to all employees who do not hold an editor position.
Editor's note: One general staff member out of 69 total employees did not complete this survey.
Slideshow: Race, gender and sexuality on staff
69.1% of Daily Nebraskan employees are 20 years old or younger.
27.9% of Daily Nebraskan employees had a family household income of more than $100,000 growing up. Four staff members had a household income of less than $30,000.
More than 75% of The Daily Nebraskan staff has at least one major in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
Editor's note: Several staff members have majors in more than one college. Those staff members have been counted twice in this graph.
The Daily Nebraskan staff includes one Canadian, one Croatian, one German and one Mexican-American. Six staffers said they identify as two or more nationalities.