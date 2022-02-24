The Daily Nebraskan is the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s only independent, student-run publication. To us, that’s more than just a description of what we do.
Our editorial choices don’t require approval from a moderator, faculty member or university president. We’re incredibly fortunate to have the freedom that we do, serving as an informed voice of the student body while also bringing light to university issues.
On Student Press Freedom Day, The Daily Nebraskan’s editorial board wants to acknowledge and stand with our fellow student journalists who aren’t as fortunate to have the same level of journalistic freedom. Censorship of the student press, from colleges and universities to high schools, is unacceptable and all student-run publications deserve the same level of editorial freedom that we enjoy.
Even within state borders, that editorial freedom is far from guaranteed.
Although there have been efforts for student press freedom in Nebraska, censorship continues to flourish, especially in Nebraska high schools. Westside High School, who had earned the reputation of producing independent content, began to enforce prior review in 2020 by appointing an administrator to look over every article before it can publish.
On Feb. 12, 2021, Westside High School’s administration censored a student editorial about censorship. Jerred Zegelis, one of the advisors, resigned the same day. After holding the story for a week, the administration approved the editorial to be published, but the students claimed that the damage had already been done.
In January 2021, Sen. Adam Morfield sponsored a bill — LB88 — that would extend free press protections to student journalists and their advisors in public high schools, colleges and universities. Some schools, such as Omaha Public Schools, were not in support of the bill. In March 2021, Nebraska lawmakers advanced the bill but in April 2021, the bill failed to pass after a filibuster.
The Daily Nebraskan is completely independent from the university. We are grateful to receive student fees that we use for facilities, publishing infrastructure and printing. We do not receive any oversight from administration or faculty; all of our daily work is produced by students, for students. Our independent paper, and those like us around the country, is a testament to the power of student press freedom.
Through this freedom, we have been able to use our platform to voice students’ concerns with the university.
When students first returned to campus during the pandemic, we called on the university to be more transparent with COVID-19 protocols. We questioned the lack of safety guidelines for students, the absence of re-entry testing and more. Eventually, the university updated protocols, and our staff continued to investigate the questions students brought to us. One year later, we again pointed out the university’s inability to protect its students after a student was allegedly sexually assaulted. All of which we would not have been able to do if we were working within the constraints of our university system.
While we have been fortunate enough to have press freedom at our publication, other student papers have not. Student Press Freedom Day is Feb. 24, and in recognizing this day we stand with our fellow student journalists to bring awareness to the importance of student press freedom.
Just this past month, The Battalion, which is the student newspaper for Texas A&M University, was told to cease printing with only 24 hours notice. Their university officials have since said the paper can continue printing through the end of the semester after which the paper will go purely digital.
A Student Press Coalition survey from 2018 asked student journalists at Council for Christian Colleges & Universities if they had felt pressure from “university personnel to change, edit or remove an article” after publication. Of the student editors that responded, 76% said yes. Schools should not interfere with journalism. The truth needs to be told, no matter what school officials believe or want to be told.
The theme this year for Student Press Freedom Day is “Unmute Yourself!” The Daily Nebraskan has been unmuted since our founding, but other student journalists still need help to be uncensored. That is why we are using our voice to support the voices of those who can’t write without being censored yet.
Take the time today to find out a little more about your college or high school’s publication. If your state — like Nebraska — doesn’t legally protect student press independence, you can submit a student journalist press freedom restoration act to your legislators. Here is a template for a bill.
We can’t take student journalism for granted, as the situation at Texas A&M shows very clearly. Student newspapers are important staples of their communities that provide a unique opportunity to hold people accountable, and we need to make sure they can keep doing that for years to come.