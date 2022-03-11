For three summers in high school, I worked at a sleepaway Bible camp. You’ve heard of the meme of Christians getting married when they’re 19 after dating for only six months? I know many, many of those couples.
The majority of them are still happily married, as far as I know. But, that doesn’t mean they won’t come to regret their decision to marry hastily in the future. I also know couples who are committed to their relationship and happy together, but are waiting until after college to get married. I am in one of those relationships. My boyfriend and I have both decided that marriage is not on the table while we are in college — no matter the fuss my Christian parents make.
I don’t want to pay for a divorce. I don’t think anyone does. Divorce is expensive. The average cost in the U.S. in 2020 was $12,900, with variations depending on state and circumstances.
No one gets married and plans on a divorce, but around 50% of marriages end in divorce. If you get married between ages 20-25, those odds rise to 60%. Yes, you can get some extra financial aid and tax breaks if you get married in college, but that doesn’t offset the cost of a divorce that the odds say will probably happen.
One reason divorce rates rise for individuals married from age 20-25 may be how much people change in college. For most, college is a first taste of independence. You learn more about who you are and how you interact with the world. You develop autonomy, learn to manage emotion, clarify your purposes and often grow and change as a person.
If you and your partner make it through college and those many changes together, that’s great. I would argue making it through things together is the primary goal of a relationship. However, marriage shouldn’t force you to make it work and can make things more ugly and complicated if it doesn’t.
Not only do you change in college, but your life changes drastically when you graduate. Your finances are incredibly different from the days of ramen noodles and dining hall meals. How do you know you and your partner will be on the same page when it comes to budgeting? Your day-to-day life and responsibilities have completely shifted. That is hard enough to adjust to on your own, but it’s more difficult when there are two of you.
Coming up on graduation, you and your partner have to agree on where to move together and both find jobs in that area, making the senior semester job search more complicated. Often, this is the time for you to finally go off on your own in the world, move to the city you’ve always dreamed of seeing and work hard to make a good first impression in your career. If you’ve always wanted to live on the west coast and your partner prefers to remain in the Midwest, a marriage could result in one of your dreams falling to the back burner.
I am a firm believer that marriage is a decision for the couple to make on their own. They can consider other opinions — like mine and Alexia’s — but the final call is entirely up to the couple. My biggest concern is that they consider all elements of their marriage and their futures. Do you want to live in the same places? Do you have the same approaches to finances? Even if it seems like you agree now, neither of you know where you will be in a few years.
Every time I hear that someone else from my summer camp days or even high school is engaged or pregnant, I shudder just a bit. I hope they are happy and making responsible decisions, but I couldn’t do that. The thought of that terrifies me.
This is a private decision and I can’t speak to others’ logic and personal lives. I just hope anyone considering marriage at a young age thinks of the lifelong repercussions of marriage – financial, psychological, emotional and social. It is easy to romanticize married life, but romance is not often firmly rooted in reality.
Megan Buffington is a freshman journalism major. Reach her at meganbuffington@dailynebraskan.com.