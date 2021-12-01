The Husker and Hawkeye game this Friday at Memorial Stadium marked the end of the 2021 Nebraska football season and, along with it, the college football careers of several Husker seniors. For some, like quarterback Adrian Martinez, the future is uncertain, but he’s not the only staple of Husker game days that might be going away next year.
Husker fans have been releasing balloons after the first Nebraska score since the 1960s but, earlier this month, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska (ASUN) unanimously passed a resolution to end the tradition.
The resolution is non-binding, so it doesn’t have the power to end the balloon release. However, it has reignited conversations about the tradition. ASUN passed a similar resolution just eight months ago. And, in 2018, a Florida nonprofit put up a billboard in Lincoln encouraging an end to the balloon release.
Critics claim the balloon release is glorified littering that harms wildlife across the nation, because, after all, what goes up must come down. Husker balloons have been spotted as far away as New York and Michigan.
However, given the relatively small impact of the Husker balloon release on the environment, especially when compared to other unsustainable practices such as the sale of plastic water bottles at Memorial Stadium, attacking this long standing tradition is just a way to virtue signal environmentalism without addressing the larger causes of waste at UNL.
So just how much of an impact do the balloons create?
A UNL spokesperson said in 2018 that fewer than 3,000 balloons are released during each home game — over 20,000 total balloons in a given season. If each balloon is estimated to weigh around 5 grams, that would mean the tradition results in around 220 pounds of waste each year. For comparison, billions of pounds of litter ends up in the ocean alone each year. If every Husker balloon ended up in the ocean, that would account for, at most, 0.000022% of the annual total.
And unlike most of the litter in the ocean, the balloons will eventually biodegrade.
The university claims that the balloons and strings released from Memorial Stadium are fully biodegradable and that the process takes between six months and four years. A response to balloon release criticism from the UNL athletic department in 2013 claimed the balloons “begin to break down immediately within about three hours of release.”
Based on the fully intact balloons found in different spots across the country, I’m not sure I quite believe that claim, but since latex does eventually biodegrade, even if it takes up to four years, there is no cumulative effect over the course of decades. Plastics, on the other hand, never decompose, meaning that all of those plastic water and Gatorade bottles sold at Husker games will still be around thousands of years from now.
Environmental concern is understandable, given that most environmental metrics are continuously becoming worse year after year. Rising temperatures and increasing microplastics in the ocean have been a constant trend that is nearly impossible to slow down with current measures, let alone reverse. However, with biodegradable balloons, the environmental impact will remain consistent. This doesn’t mean Nebraskans cannot continue to find ways to innovate the biodegradability of balloons or even vouch for an alternative tradition altogether, but on the list of environmental concerns, the balloon release’s actual impact is comparatively low.
Unfortunately, none of the current alternative proposals to the balloon release, such as waving a red rally towel after the first score, seem comparable in scope to the original tradition, and the balloon release has become part of Husker football identity. To take that away would divide a football fan base that is already very much on edge for what are, at best, symbolic results.
To the university’s credit, there have been several other proposals to reduce waste at UNL, such as a recycling renovation pilot program and the implementation of a sustainability master plan.
In 2015, ASUN helped put together the Green Guide to Lincoln, which highlights a variety of initiatives the university has already undergone in addition to ways students can help the environment through simple lifestyle changes that will have a much greater impact than the release of a balloon.
Before writing this article, I had not heard of any of these initiatives, perhaps because the sustainability conversation is too often overshadowed by the balloon release.
Ultimately, I would be sad to see the end of the balloon release, especially with more pressing matters to tend to, though I also wouldn’t be on the front lines campaigning to bring it back.
However, regardless of whether the balloon release stays next year or is relinquished to the dustbin of history, I will be drinking the Kool-Aid for Husker football and I encourage you to do the same.
Just make sure it’s from your reusable water bottle.
Brian Beach is a junior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com