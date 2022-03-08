I have friends who have already dropped out of college. One of these friends — Mason, whose name was changed for this article — was attending college in another state to become an engineer, and honestly I am not surprised that he only lasted one semester.
That’s not meant to be an insult to him. Mason is a very smart guy, and if he had his mind set on becoming an engineer, I am sure he could have done it. But he didn’t have his mind set on that. He didn’t know what he wanted to do. By midway through the semester, he already knew that he wasn’t going to return after winter break, so his challenging classes consumed less of his time, and he almost never attended. They didn’t matter anymore.
I’m sure things will work out for Mason in the long run. He’ll find something he’s passionate about and either return to school or enter the workforce. He doesn’t need to get a degree to be successful; however, he could have understood that reality and made the decision to postpone or forego college before he spent almost $10,000 on one semester.
Despite the repercussions of a semester at school wasted, it was better than the alternative. Mason could’ve done what many students do: change their major when they still are unsure of their goals. That likely would have ended with more time, money and effort wasted. If you are unsure what you want to study, changing your major is not the solution.
Each semester you spend unsure of your major is likely thousands of dollars down the drain. The average cost for one semester of college is around $17,500 for 2022. Most people can’t just throw around a quarter of their income while they explore their potential career options.
A lot of students have general and elective credit-flex space for their first year or two of college. If you really think higher education is for you and want to stick with school, do it. Use those flexible credits to explore career paths and find new passions. But a lot of people don’t have that luxury. If you graduate high school with college credit like I did, that already knocks out a few schedule-filling classes you can take while you explore your options.
If you do have that flex space and have used it, but you still aren’t sure what your future holds, declaring a new major isn’t something you should take a shot in the dark with. Choosing incorrectly could lead to you wasting more money or even result in you dropping out of college entirely.
The stigma around dropping out of college is pervasive, but dropping out doesn’t have to mean quitting. You can make that decision sooner rather than later and take a gap year or two. Try traveling, saving money, gaining experience, exploring your passions or any other productive way to spend your time.
A gap year gives you much more flexibility than sticking with college. You can use that time to find out what you really want to do. You might not even need a degree for it. If you do, you can return to school — with a little cushion from the money you saved — and get a degree that will actually be of use to you.
In a perfect world, we wouldn’t need to be worrying about any of this. We would all have the time, passion and responsibility necessary for the next stage of our lives instilled in us as high school students. But unfortunately we live in a faulty reality. High schools are stuck in a rigid pattern of general education and preparation that fails its students when they leave. As The Hechinger Report puts it, high school treats graduation as the end goal rather than the starting point for future success.
I know the administrators at my high school did not intend for this to be the case, but it absolutely was. The advising at my school was atrocious. Our counselor’s knowledge of university systems was decades out of date and limited to in-state colleges. If you were unsure what you wanted to do or where you wanted to go, you were almost entirely on your own.
They attempted to encourage other options — such as community college or trade school — but the traditional idea of getting a four-year degree after high school is pervasive. If you were even moderately successful in school, that is what you were expected to do. The other options were perceived as being reserved for bad students who couldn’t succeed in a traditional four-year college.
I can remember Mason sitting next to me a few years ago listening to one of the lectures we received on what to do after high school. He was 16 years old and had no idea what his future looked like. He thought that meant that you pick something, go to college for it and hope it works out. A lot of other students think that too.
Unless you are confident in your major switch, there are better options. If you’re unsure if college is for you, don’t think that you have to stay at college anyways. If you have the flexibility in your schedule to explore choices before you make a decision on a new major, please utilize those flex-credits. That’s part of what they’re designed for.
But if that is no longer an option or if you realize that you simply don’t belong in a classroom, don’t force yourself down a path that is only going to complicate things. Changing your major with little care can lead to money and years wasted that could’ve been spent on something else, something that was truly best for you.
Mason is currently living at home, working and saving money while he figures out his next move. He still visits his friends at college at least once a month and gets to spend time with some friends that stayed in the area after high school.
He’s not sure what he wants to do career wise yet, but at least now he doesn’t have the weight of thousands of dollars of debt and the pressure to academically succeed distracting him from his decision.
Megan Buffington is a freshman journalism major. Reach her at meganbuffington@dailynebraskan.com.