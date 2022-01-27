It is cold outside. Freezing. Bitter. The wind burns your fingers and nose before the door can even close. Okay, maybe it isn’t quite that bad, but the Nebraska wind sure makes it feel like it is.
It’s not fun to get out in the cold, especially when there isn’t snow. But it’s important to get outside, even in winter. Staying inside for the entire season can have negative effects on you physically and mentally, and it can get pretty boring.
Sunlight boosts your serotonin and vitamin D levels. Serotonin, as many people know, is one of the essential happy hormones. It can improve mood, appetite and memory. Vitamin D can help increase serotonin levels, in addition to assisting your immune function.
In extreme cases, a lack of vitamin D and serotonin in the winter can lead to Seasonal Affective Disorder. This is something I suffer from. While I deal with mental health issues year-round, they get particularly bad in the winter. I am cooped up, low on energy and feel far worse than necessary. Taking simple steps to get outside for even a little bit can help reduce the effects of SAD.
Studies have also shown that getting outside can improve focus and creativity as well. The University of Michigan found that people’s attention span can improve by 20% after spending an hour interacting with nature. An important thing to note is that the study only noticed results in groups that took a walk through an area where they were in nature; no results were observed in people who spent an hour walking down city streets.
A similar study done in 2013 found that spending 25 minutes in nature could boost creativity and overall cognitive thinking skills. Again, the effects were noticed specifically when surrounded by nature, not just being outside in general. So walking to The Mill or any other downtown favorites may not do the trick, but there are several areas in and around Lincoln you should consider.
Pioneers Park has eight miles of walking trails, as well as a Nature Center where you could learn more about the area while warming up after your brisk meandering.
Wilderness Park is the largest park in Lincoln with thirty miles of multi-use trails. Wandering these trails would give you an opportunity to spot squirrels, birds and other wildlife through the bare trees.
If we ever get more snow, here are some great spots in Lincoln for a sledding adventure. Or you could rent snowshoes or cross-country skis from the Rec Center. If you’ve never been snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, I would definitely recommend giving it a try.
While there are warmer days ahead, don’t forget to value the cool ones. There’s nothing like the feeling of a hot coffee or cocoa in your hands after shivering your way home from class. Plus, getting outside will be a nice change of scenery as the semester starts ramping up. Remember to take some time to enjoy the nature Lincoln and campus has to offer for your own physical and mental health.
Megan Buffington is a freshman journalism major. Reach her at meganbuffington@dailynebraskan.com.