After this Friday, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will finally get their spring break. For some, the semester has dragged on and they’re ready for this long-awaited break. But personally, this semester has flown by and I can’t believe we have reached week seven.
As spring break approaches, you may feel like you will still be drowning in responsibilities. Stop, take a breath and realize that you will have a week to figure everything out. As college students, our schedules are constantly putting us under stress, and we are forced to push through. But, this is a week that we are able to use at our leisure.
My advice for you is to use the week how you need to use it. If you want to set a list of tasks to complete, go for it! But, if you need to take a week to just relax, that's also a solid option! But, if you need to occupy yourself, here are some things you can do over your spring break.
Apply for scholarships: because college is expensive
I could go on for hours about how much money I am paying to be here, but I am only given a certain word count limit. It is important to try and decrease the costs of tuition as much as possible. The average UNL student will get around $7,401 in aid. But, the cost of attendance before aid for in-state tuition is around $26,820, which means college is most likely inaccessible for the 7.1% of UNL freshmen student households that make under $30K. So, taking advantage of all the resources may be vital to be able to afford college. UNL has posted their official scholarship website that offers an array of resources to people of all ages. They have scholarships available to incoming freshman, upperclassmen and graduate students. These scholarships have an array of formatting, from writing essays to filling out forms.
Eat a home cooked meal: because dining halls can get old
When I go back home, the first meal I am going to make is brown sugar salmon. It has been too long since I have had my favorite meal, and the dining hall food can only go so far. If you are going off campus, take advantage of home cooked meals, especially if you live in a traditional freshman dorm. If you are interested in becoming a mini chef over break, I have linked a helpful website that has dozens of home-cooked meal recipes. Some of the recipes range from pepperoni pizza gnocchi bake, creamy chicken tortellini, oven baked chicken tacos and more.
Participate in community service: because it’s good to give back
During the school year, it can be difficult to get your community service hours in. But giving back to the community is essential and a great learning opportunity for students. Since the weather is supposed to be nice, it’s going to be an amazing chance to get outside and help those in need. If you need a place to start searching for where to volunteer, here is a good place to begin. It allows you to select where you want to volunteer and what type of volunteer work you like to do. One of my favorite organizations is Voices of Hope. This organization helps survivors of domestic violence. They have a 24-hour crisis line that is available and answered by a trained official. If you don’t have time to volunteer and are willing to donate, a $25 donation to Voices of Hope would help provide food, half a tank of gas, minutes on a TracFone and a driver’s license.
Get outside and travel: make the most of the weather
I will leave the interpretation of “travel” up to you. Whether this means taking a hike on your local trails or making the classic trip to Florida, just get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Getting outside and reconnecting with nature has cognitive benefits and is known to support mental growth as well as triggering part of our brain that lowers stress levels. You can enjoy this activity with a group or by yourself, whatever you see fit!
Learn a new skill or start a new project: to make yourself a more well-rounded individual
I am guilty of always telling myself I am going to learn a new skill, and then I tell myself I don’t have time to do it. But there’s no better time than the present, right? So with that being said, I have a couple ideas for people who have a green thumb and need to put it to use. The first being terrarium gardening. Terrariums are usually glass containers that hold plants and are either entirely closed or slightly open. You can use cheap materials to make them such as fish bowls or mason jars, dirt, and miniature terrarium plants. Terrarium plants naturally take in the humidity from the enclosed environment. If you are someone who doesn’t have a green thumb, that’s okay! If you are still looking to strengthen a skill that you can access for free with your .edu email, you can download the app Down Dog. It is a yoga app that walks you through different types of yoga stretches. You are able to select any level between beginner and advanced. You can then get more specific based on what area of the body you want to focus on.
I hope you view some of my tips on what to do over break as helpful, or not, that’s okay too. But nonetheless, I strongly urge you to do what you need to do over break. Taking time for yourself is essential and a vital part of being a student.
Emma Cavalier is a freshman sociology and English double major. Reach her at emmacavalier@dailynebraskan.com.