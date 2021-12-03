When I was in fifth grade, I stood shivering and wet on a diving board, looking down at the Ogallala City Pool. It wasn’t a high dive. In fact, as a strangely tall, gangly child myself, I probably could have sat on the edge of the board and dipped my toes into the water. But to me, the pool felt miles away.
My swim teacher waited below for five minutes. Then 10. A half hour later, the kid who was supposed to start his lesson after me walked home. I began to pace, tiptoeing all the way up to the front before drawing away. I had to jump off the diving board to pass my test. It was the last lesson of the summer.
From behind the chain link fence, my mother waved to me, shouting words of encouragement that slowly devolved into pleas. As the minutes dragged on, she drove around to the front of the pool. She hobbled her way past the showers and plastic chairs. She hoisted herself up the wet metal stairs and then, as I perched on the edge and stared down into the blue water below, she pushed me into the pool.
I’ve never been the biggest fan of new things. Courage has always been hard for me, always a bit too timid to try the strange, exotic foods or ride the biggest rollercoasters. That’s why when I came to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, I promised myself to be bold and to always be open to new opportunities.
There’s nowhere better to explore your identity, interests and future than in college. At UNL, we are always asked about the future — our future studies, jobs, families, homes, lives. It’s daunting and demanding, and it feels a lot like standing on the edge of a diving board. But in college, we’re also given the chance to discover that future. These chances happen with every club we attend, every student we form a friendship with and every professional experience we seek out.
New opportunities show us who we truly are and what we truly want. Whether they fall flat or change our lives forever, these experiences move us forward, prodding us toward the best version of ourselves. With a new year around the corner and another semester under our belts, we have a duty to our future selves to explore the new opportunities presented to us, even if we have to leave our comfort zone behind.
2022 is shaping up to be a year where anything can happen. With new COVID-19 variants, Nebraska governors, Marvel movies and Husker quarterbacks, I’m eager for next year. It’s also a new chance for each of us to challenge ourselves. Now I know nobody takes their New Year’s resolution seriously, but if you do, I’d suggest trying something new at UNL. Even if you don’t have a resolution, it’s worth thinking about. Maybe you could join that club you’ve seen flyers for in the hallways. Maybe you could actually go to that meeting for education abroad you’ve always talked about. Maybe you could pick up that minor in art or music that you’ve secretly wanted for years now.
On the other hand, we all know it’s not that easy. New, shiny opportunities sound exciting when they’re faraway possibilities, but we’re busy people. We have jobs and pets and friends. We have homework piling up on our desks and laundry clumped in our room in, well, piles. New experiences are great, but they’re impossible to sustain without taking a hatchet to our current lives.
At the same time, maybe that’s not such a bad thing. Often, new opportunities demand you let go of the comfortable. With so much to explore at UNL, sometimes we must say goodbye to the old parts of ourselves to explore the new.
Whether it’s a job you’ve settled into the routine of or an internship you’ve grown used to, there’s a difference between exploring an opportunity and becoming stuck in it. It’s easy to live life in a state of contentment, never pushing boundaries but never having them push back. I know that, especially as an upperclassman. It’s easy to feel like I deserve my comfort. After two years of utterly drowning in the college system, I deserve to fall into my comfort zone and rest in it.
The problem is that our comfort zones don’t allow us to flourish. They don’t inspire us to grow. They don’t inspire surprise, amazement or wonder. Instead, they lock us into versions of ourselves that are mere fledglings. If we stay in our comfort zone, we stay ignorant of our true purpose and interests.
So instead, we should jump, even if we really don’t want to. Change brings uncertainty. It may plunge us into an unfamiliar community. It may be irritating, forcing us to switch our attention to underdeveloped skills. Perhaps most terrifying, change may distance us from the people we once trusted and admired with our greatest passions. It may force us to let those people go.
I know you may not believe me, but I promise you, it’ll be okay. Many of us only get four years at this institution before we’re shuffled out into the world, confused by our new responsibilities and obligations. After this, we will start to build a life and college will sink into our mere memories. What about all of the fear and uncertainty associated with trying new things? That will fade as well.
There will always be too many opportunities and not enough time. That’s the way life works. But while you’re here, while the opportunities are in reach, grab onto them and don’t stop. Don’t cling to existing, unmotivating experiences when you could continue to climb. View them as stairs, bringing you higher and higher until the end, when you finally splash into adulthood with satisfaction and purpose.
I will always adore the experiences of my past and present. If anything, I love them more because I know they aren’t my future. They’ve shaped me, made me bolder and braver, and as long as I have that courage, I understand that they’ll always be with me.
When my mother pushed me off the diving board, I stayed under for a few seconds, trying to figure out how to react. I could have been angry, yelling at my mother and vowing to never jump off the diving board again. I could have started crying.
But when I came up for air, I swam to the edge of the pool. I hauled myself up the ladder as my swim instructor congratulated me. My mother sat on the diving board stairs, shaking her head and smiling at me. I stepped past her and jumped off the board again.
Emma Krab is a junior English and journalism major. Reach her at emmakrab@dailynebraskan.com.