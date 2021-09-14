Three weeks ago, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus was the busiest it has been in a long time. Every corner was swarming with cars and students — both incoming and returning — all buzzing with excitement to be back in person. Seeing the radiant smiles adorning everybody’s faces, I anticipated a great semester ahead, as I like to think most other students did. Yet, life does not always go according to our plans, does it? We were barely done with the first days of school when disturbing news about an alleged sexual assault that took place between the walls of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity spread on campus.
With a blend of emotions, a number of questions flocked to my mind, but one that I couldn’t let go of was “why?” Why is rape culture still prevalent after all these years of anti-rape movements and campaigns? Sexual assault is unacceptable, and there is not a single excuse that will ever be enough to sugarcoat or justify it.
One of the many excuses that rape perpetrators often bring up to condone their disgusting behavior is that the victim “asked for it.” This defense adds insult to injury by revictimizing sexual assault victims while letting their abusers off the hook. Rape has existed for nearly as long as humans have, but never have I ever heard a rape story that starts with the victim walking up to their perpetrators and asking to be raped. However, when perpetrators relate the story, they attempt to put the words in the victim’s mouth by arguing that the victim’s style of dress was explicit enough. This assumption invalidates women’s ownership of their bodies by suggesting that the offender can freely make assumptions on what they want to be done to their bodies without women’s verbal consent.
Another oblivious excuse that is brought up by sex abusers is that the whole “rape situation” was a “misunderstanding.” This is supposed to mean that the victim might have been unsure of what they wanted and therefore unclear about it. Good point, right? Not so much. If someone isn’t clear enough about what they want, is it anyone’s place to decide for them or just make assumptions?
Consider this Subway scenario, for instance. A customer walks into a Subway and up to the counter and hungrily looks up at the menu screen. “Hi, What would you like to order?” the worker asks. “Uhm ... I’m torn between a meatball sandwich and a chicken & bacon ranch melt,” the customer replies with their eyes still wandering over the menu items. “There it is, you’ll have a meatball sandwich, and that’s final!” replies the worker. How would the customer react? Or, how would the manager react if they heard about what happened? I assume the latter wouldn’t try to gaslight the former by saying, “It is your fault you got something you didn’t ask for; this wouldn’t have happened if you hadn’t taken so long to decide.” If you think this scenario is enraging, the lame “misunderstanding” excuse should be a hundred times more so.
While some may argue that there is always a backstory behind every sexual assault case, they forget that there is also aftermath that ensues, the implications of which surpass the backstory in every possible way. Sexual assault affects the victim physically, emotionally and psychologically. So before ever arguing about a backstory, think twice about the depression, PTSD and self-harm, not to mention other symptoms, that may ensue after a sexual assault. I doubt the backstory will continue to matter as much.
Ultimately, there is not a single excuse that is enough to justify campus rape or any other form of sexual assault for that matter. Therefore, prevention of sexual assault is not just the ethical thing to do, but it is every UNL campus member’s responsibility. If we are to ever have a safe campus where everybody feels free to unapologetically be themselves without the threat of being victimized, sexual assault should never have a place on campus.
Divine Mbabazi is a junior integrated science major. Reach her at divinembabazi@dailynebraskan.com.