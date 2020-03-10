As of Sunday, March 8, the novel coronavirus surpassed 100,000 cases worldwide, spreading to over 100 countries and 34 U.S. states, including Nebraska.
Unsurprisingly, the media has gone into a frenzy. Coronavirus stories adorn the front pages of The New York Times, CNN and Fox News, stealing headline space from a heated Democratic primary race.
The media response to this virus is justified. There isn’t any need for these outlets to overstate the situation because the facts speak for themselves.
So far, the coronavirus is responsible for:
More deaths than severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) combined.
The largest quarantine in human history in China.
The Italian government putting the entire country on lockdown, affecting 60 million people.
The cancellation of Austin, Texas’ South by Southwest festival.
The cancellation of classes at the University of Washington and Stanford University
And, closer to home, the cancellation of classes at Fremont Public Schools and Midland University.
This is a big deal. No fancy adjectives are needed.
Three weeks ago, I wrote that Nebraska residents should not panic, but instead take pride in Nebraska’s role in fighting the coronavirus. Sure enough, the coronavirus did not spread throughout the state from those 57 Americans transported to Camp Ashland, as none ended up having the coronavirus.
However, in that article, I was guilty of smugly reminding everyone that the flu has killed over 10,000 people in the U.S. so far this flu season. This fact is still valid, but the coronavirus has the potential to be far deadlier.
The World Health Organization estimates the fatality rate of the coronavirus to be 3.4%. The fatality rate for the flu in the U.S. this year is somewhere between 0.04% and 0.15%. If the novel coronavirus was to spread at the same rate as the flu, the U.S. could see around 1.4 million fatalities, making the coronavirus nearly 24 times deadlier than the Vietnam War for Americans.
I highly doubt this possibility will occur because I believe Americans will begin to take extensive measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus long before those fatality numbers appear. Regardless, the dismissive “It’s just another flu” argument is simply not true.
Unfortunately, some people still aren’t quite sure about all the hype. The world has seen several outbreaks of disease throughout the 21st century, so the early outbreak of the novel coronavirus was not unprecedented. After all, America survived global outbreaks of SARS, MERS, Ebola, Zika and swine flu.
In late February, U.S. interest in the epidemic even began to drop as the virus continued to spread.
Public indifference to the virus isn’t uniquely American, however. Many international travelers in Milan, Italy, the epicenter of the European coronavirus outbreak, showed no signs of concern just last week. In a CNN video, tourists from several other European countries had no fear of spreading the virus back to their home countries, with one even referring to the virus as “propaganda.”
President Donald Trump calling the coronavirus “[The Democrats’] new hoax” certainly didn’t help public understanding of the epidemic, nor did saying in a Fox News interview that some coronavirus patients may get better by “sitting around and even going to work.”
As of Friday, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only two of every 10 Republicans and four of every 10 Democrats believe the novel coronavirus poses an imminent threat. The study also found that only 3% of Republicans and 8% of Democrats changed travel plans because of the virus.
But President Trump is not solely responsible for the millions of Americans who fail to understand the gravity of the situation. In fact, the media’s handling of past epidemics and crises has led to a distrust in the veracity of coronavirus reporting.
Take the Ebola epidemic of 2014, for example. The United States recorded four cases and one death from the disease. There was a real tragedy in west Africa that resulted in 11,000 deaths, but a limited threat in the U.S. And yet, the American media ate it up. One outlet even wondered if Ebola would result in the end of the world.
The Zika virus outbreak in 2016 also brought forth hysterics, and some experts even suggested moving the 2016 Olympic Games from Brazil elsewhere. Instead, the Olympics remained in Rio and the number of cases that turned up? Zero.
It’s no wonder then that so few Americans consider the coronavirus a threat. However, this attitude is exactly what makes it one.
If people do not view the outbreak as a threat now, then it will continue to spread — just like the flu. By the time people do view it as a threat, thousands of lives could be lost, and the outbreak will be much harder to control.
The coronavirus can be contained. China slowed it down significantly, and daily cases are beginning to decline in South Korea as well. However, cases didn’t disappear automatically there. It took herculean efforts by the Chinese and South Korean governments and individual citizens to slow down this disease, and it will continue to take herculean efforts to stop it entirely –– largest-quarantine-in-human-history type of efforts. In other words, buying out the toilet paper at your local Costco won’t quite be enough.
American media has done a tremendous job of publicizing the crisis, as that is literally its job, but normal citizens also need to begin to recognize the importance of it.
If you’d understandably rather not watch cable news, at least follow the Lancaster County Health Department’s suggestions. If you’re asked to self-quarantine, then self-quarantine. No more hugs. No more handshakes. Avoid unnecessary international travel.
And please, stay home if you are sick.
The coronavirus isn’t a hoax. It’s not just the flu. It’s not another Ebola. It’s a unique disease that could be the worst epidemic the world has seen in over 100 years if not taken seriously.
As the situation continues to change rapidly, my opinion on the outbreak may change as well. I would love for the coronavirus to mysteriously disappear and render this whole article pointless. However, I have a feeling my final refrain will remain constant, no matter what direction the outbreak takes.
For goodness sake, wash your hands.
Brian Beach is a freshman journalism major. Reach him at opinion@dailynebraskan.com.