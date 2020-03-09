Jolie Peal: Hello, and welcome to The Daily Nebraskan’s weekly news podcast, where we take you through our top three stories of the week in case you missed them. I’m news reporter Jolie Peal, and this is Your Week on Campus.
Peal: First up, we have reporter Becca Holladay here to tell us about the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska debate that happened Thursday night. What is the need-to-know from the debate Becca?
Becca Holladay: Hi, Jolie. At the debate, the executive candidates for Progress argued their main platform of transforming the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus into a wet campus, while Envision laid out detailed plans for each of their five pillars. Those five pillars are improving mental health resources, creating dependable infrastructure, supporting inclusive excellence, highlighted transparency and sincere sustainability.
Peal: So, what do students need to know before they vote in the election this week?
Holladay: Students need to know that the elections will be from March 10-11, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., which is a total of 36 hours, and they can vote via MyRED.
Peal: Sweet, thank you, Becca. Also, shameless plug, vote “yes” for The Daily Nebraskan while you're at it.
Holladay: Yes, agreed. Thanks, Jolie.
Peal: Next up, we have reporter Zach Wendling to talk about a Curious Cornhusker [question] he reported on that asked, “Will UNL ever become a wet campus?” So, Zach, what’s the answer?
Zach Wendling: This year, Progress, a student election group running for ASUN, wants to advocate for changes to UNL’s policy regarding alcohol sale and consumption on campus and push for UNL to be a wet campus as its signature issue.
To answer that Curious Cornhuskers question, Leslie Reed, public affairs director for University Communication, said UNL is not completely a dry campus, as alcohol is permitted for specific events or class projects, but Progress wants to advocate further.
Reed said that ASUN alone probably wouldn't be enough to make UNL a wet campus and that a change would require collaboration with the Board of Regents, UNL administration and the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission to make the change possible.
Progress wants this change because the leading members believe allowing students of legal age the option to drink would limit the number of students who may leave campus and drive back under the influence, thereby harming more people than just themselves.
The leading members also want to work with Nebraska Athletics and ask it to donate a portion of sales revenue of alcohol at Memorial Stadium to UNL.
On the other side of the campaign, leaders of Envision, another student election group this year, said they have not seen evidence of the proposed benefits that Progress mentions. To them, the most important aspect of alcohol culture is safety, and they have been working on addressing that culture, including exploring options with the Code of Conduct Office and university police regarding the enforcement of minor in possession charges on campus.
Even though this is an issue outside of just ASUN, both parties said they believe in the power of the ASUN office to make change beyond just UNL. And whatever the outcome of the ASUN election this week, addressing the alcohol culture on campus will remain a key issue.
Peal: You learn something new every day. Thank you, Zach.
Wendling: Thank you, Jolie.
Peal: Last up, we have reporter Nathan Hawkins to talk about a new recognized student organization that focuses on podcasting. What’s that about, Nathan, and how can students get involved?
Hawkins: So there’s a new RSO, [recognized] student organization, here on campus called Pod-Power. It was made by students, made by freshman Brandon Mueting, and it’s just an outlet where students can kind of talk about whatever they are interested in.
A few shows they have right now is they have the “Weekly Touchdown,” so they talk about football, NFL. “Court Kings” where they talk about local basketball; Creighton hoops, Husker hoops — obviously not going too well right now, but they still talk about it. “First Stage Lights” where they talk about show choir, and then “Comedy Code,” which is like a comedy show. So, basically, Mueting just wants people who are involved in the club to talk about whatever they want. And he’s open to as many new people that want to come. Right now, they’re at seven members, maybe eight now, they were talking to another member about joining. And they just want to grow and give students an outlet to talk about their passions.
If you want to get involved, you can contact Mueting, or you could email Pod-Power at podpowerpodcast@gmail.com, and they’re looking to grow, so you could also talk to adviser Rick Alloway, who he is on [the] second floor of Andersen Hall, and you can get involved.
Peal: Sounds like a fun RSO. Thanks, Nathan.
Hawkins: Thank you.
Peal: And thank you to everyone for tuning in to this week’s podcast. Be sure to check out dailynebraskan.com for more on these stories and even more UNL news. Tune in next time, and enjoy Your Week on Campus.