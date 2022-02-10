The annual Glow Big Red fundraising event is almost here and for the first time the Daily Nebraskan is participating.
From now until Feb. 17, UNL is celebrating the campus and the people who make the it a special place by ensuring more students can realize their dreams at Nebraska.
As you might have heard, the DN is attempting to raise $2.5 million to pay for all student salaries in perpetuity through the Editorial Support Fund. Yes, it's a long-term goal, but we are excited about the future.
DN alum James Pederson (class of '71) has provided a great opportunity for Glow Big Red. If the DN reaches 20 donors, he will donate $1,000!
How can you show your support during Glow Big Red?
- Give: Make a gift of $5 or more to support students and areas of campus close to your heart! Help us reach our challenge goal of 20 donors. CLICK OR TAP HERE TO GIVE NOW!
- Share: Use the hashtag #GlowBigRed to share your support and Daily Nebraskan story on social media! Please say why you gave and encourage others to do the same!
P.S. Make a gift of $60 or more in your name, and we’ll send you a cozy, exclusive Husker blanket! The perfect companion for a cold winter.