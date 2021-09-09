It has been 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001, yet the impacts of that day and the thousands of lives lost are still shaping American society today.
Most students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln were either under two years old or had not been born yet, but as a consequence of 9/11 they grew up with a nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan and airline restrictions as their norm.
Tyler White, a political science professor and director of UNL’s National Security Program said 9/11 “surely affected our travel” and other aspects of daily American life.
White said one of the geopolitical impacts of 9/11 was that the War on Terror became largely unpopular domestically, which caused the American people to have less interest in international leadership.
“I fear that the military adventurism abroad has dimmed American willingness to lead abroad,” White said. “The role that America can and should play in the years to come, with respect to a new era of power politics with China, Russia and India becoming more assertive, should not be underestimated. Today, there is very little interest in global affairs from the U.S. public.”
Patrice McMahon, a professor of political science and director of the University Honors Program, said she believes 9/11 is important because policymakers can learn from their mistakes regarding the response to 9/11.
“More than anything else, 9/11 should be a lesson to us all that our actions have consequences,” McMahon said. “If we are not humble, if we do not listen to others and better understand their circumstances, we cannot be effective leaders.”
According to McMahon, an overreaction by the United States in response to 9/11 has contributed to the country’s decline as a global power and its reputation as a world leader.
She says 9/11 has taught the United States that security threats and contemporary issues are now transnational and often do not come from within specific borders.
White said the United States needs to improve in diplomacy rather than military might when it comes to preventing similar attacks.
“Continuing to invest in intelligence is very important to keep Americans safe, but so, too, is the need to invest in diplomacy.” White said. “The U.S. government would be wise to find new ways to cooperate with international partners and invest in trust building to help solidify the important relationships that we need to continue to combat terrorism abroad.”
McMahon agreed and said the United States’ efforts to respond to 9/11 misdirected emphasis to the War on Terror.
“The United States needs to focus its resources on better understanding the world we live in, not trying to dominate or take over other countries,” McMahon said, “meaning we need more education, as well as more involvement of people with skills and experience with groups, individuals and other transnational security issues.”
The 9/11 Memorial and Museum is planning a special 20th anniversary commemoration on Saturday, including family members reading the names of their lost loved ones and six moments of silence at the times when each tower was struck, when each tower collapsed, when the Pentagon was attacked and when Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania.
“These people and acts were horrible, but we cannot forget that new threats will always emerge and likely surprise us, such as COVID-19,” McMahon said. “American military power alone will not be able to solve these problems.”