As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the world, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln community has begun to take precautions — from informational posters in the bathrooms, to a new attendance policy for sick students.
With all of these precautions, The Daily Nebraskan asked students how they feel about the panic surrounding the coronavirus.
Michael Hartman, junior business administration major
“Right now, I think it’s a little overblown, just with the numbers out there, especially in Nebraska, … but for now, I think it’s a little overblown.”
Susie Rand, first year master’s student in the department of English
“I feel that the panic around the coronavirus is, to some extent, justified in the sense that we should have care and concern for people who have autoimmune disorders or our elderly or very young children that are definitely threatened by this illness. I think we should just take care of ourselves. I think that, hopefully, it will pass, and we will get it under control.”
Jackie Graves, freshman marketing major
“At first I thought the panic was kind of a big deal, like over-exaggerating, but now I'm starting to get a little more scared. I think that it’s a bigger deal than what it is.”
Thinh Dau, sophomore marketing and advertising and public relations double major
“I’m kind of panicking because I am from Vietnam, and there is coronavirus in Vietnam right now. The government there has been doing a really good job, so I’m having high hopes for Vietnam right now. For here, we have a lot of cases confirmed, and a lot of people being quarantined for the coronavirus, but I feel that there is a difference from my country and here. In my country, people are having really high awareness about the coronavirus … But here, I don’t think the same thing is happening … I'm trying my best to try not to get out to crowded places and try to wash my hands as much as possible. But the thing I worry most about is the racism here. People are hating Asian people. My parents and people in my country are telling me to wear masks going out, and I am afraid of people more than I am [of] the virus.”
Hayden Henning, sophomore computer science major
“If they cancel school, I guess that’s pretty good, but I guess we’ll see what happens.”
Jean Kwizerimana, sophomore integrated science major
“I think that it is worth it because the virus is spreading to so many people. I think that people should be aware of it because many people are afraid of contacting this virus. On my behalf, I just follow the instructions of washing my hands and not getting in contact with many people and staying home if I feel sick.”