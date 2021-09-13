Between Sept. 5-11, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was stolen bikes with seven reports, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Not reportable hit and run accidents followed with five reports. Larceny, not including theft from buildings or motor vehicles or stolen bikes, and vandalism, not including graffiti or drive-by shootings, followed with three reports each.
On Sept. 8, an individual reported that she was sexually assaulted at a Phi Gamma Delta fraternity party in 2015, according to the crime log.
On Sept. 5, a student reported a broken window pane at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, Nason said. This case is still open.
A student reported on Sept. 5 about an individual sending threatening Snapchats to people with threatening messages, Sgt. Margot Nason said. This case is still open.
A scammer pretended to be a police officer and called a staff member at the Food Industry Complex on Sept. 6. The scammer convinced the staff member to put university money on a Green Dot card, resulting in $506 being stolen, according to Nason and the crime log. This case is still open.
A report of threats via social media toward a group on campus the week prior was made on Sept. 7, Nason said. Nason could not specify the group due to the on-going investigation.
A report was made on Sept. 11 that a non-affiliate who was not supposed to be at the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority was allowed in by someone. The non-affiliate caused a disturbance, and minor things were broken, resulting in $100 worth of damages, Nason said. The matter was resolved without any citations.