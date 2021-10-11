Editor’s Note: Due to recent changes to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department’s Daily Crime & Fire Log that reduced readily available descriptions for individual crimes, The Daily Nebraskan has combined the past two weekly crime logs into one.
Between Sept. 26-Oct. 2, the most frequently reported crimes to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department were not reportable hit and run accidents and possession of narcotics with five reports each, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Disturbances, not including domestic disturbances or wild parties, and vandalism, not including graffiti or drive-by shootings, followed with four reports each. Trespassing and medical emergencies followed with three reports each.
Between Oct. 3-9, the most frequently reported crime to UNLPD was not reportable hit and run accidents with five reports, according to the crime log.
Vandalism, not including graffiti or drive-by shootings, followed with four reports. Minor in possession of alcohol; possession of narcotics; fraud that includes con games, deception, false pretense and other and not reportable accidents followed with three reports each.
Hope Npimnee, a non-affiliate male, was trying to gain access to McCollum Hall on Sept. 28. Police cited and released him for trespassing in the 2nd degree, since he is banned and barred from UNL, according to UNLPD Sgt. Margot Nason.
Between Aug. 16-25, Npimnee caused repeated disturbances at McCollum Hall. He was lodged in jail and cited for 3rd degree assault, 1st degree trespassing and two counts of disturbing the peace on Aug. 26 after police say he assaulted a UNL staff member. On Aug. 24, Npimnee was cited and released for trespassing during the first night of protests outside the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
Npimnee was also banned and barred from the Acacia fraternity on Sept. 1 after causing a disturbance.
Brian Michael Hansen, a non-affiliate male, was cited for theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespassing in the 2nd degree for stealing a student’s bike at Sandoz Hall on Sept. 27, according to Nason.
On Sept. 29, at 530 N 17th St. by Knoll Residential Center, Hansen was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia but was taken to jail for a different offense, Nason said. Nason said the report did not specify what the different offense was.
A UNL staff member reported a plant stolen on Oct. 4 at Parking & Transit Services, according to Nason and the crime log. Nason said two people involved have been cited, and UNLPD officers are still in the process of citing a third person involved.
The individuals were mad at parking, according to Nason, so they stole one of the plants out of the office.
Someone tried to go over a barricade outside of Memorial Stadium on Oct. 2, but they ended up knocking the barricade into a UNL vehicle, Nason said. The non-affiliate was cited for criminal mischief.
A student damaged homecoming decorations on the front lawn of Triangle Fraternity on Oct. 1, Nason said. The student was cited and released for criminal mischief.
A student reported theft of homecoming decorations from the front lawn of Triangle Fraternity on Oct. 1, according to Nason. A student was cited and released for aiding and abetting criminal mischief between $0-500. Nason said she believes this case is related to the case where the student damaged decorations at Triangle Fraternity on the same date.
Nason said a student reported harassment, such as catcalling, by a male individual likely not affiliated with the university, while walking on campus on Oct. 5 by Barkley Memorial Center. UNLPD officers are currently trying to identify the individual, Nason said.
On Oct. 8, a student reported that their vehicle had been stolen from the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, Nason said. The vehicle has been recovered and this case is still under investigation.
Jason Nelson, a non-affiliate male, was found to have an arrest warrant on Sept. 30 at The Courtyards, according to Nason and the crime log. Nelson was cited and lodged for resisting arrest and was arrested for his warrant.