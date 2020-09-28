A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student reported a belated disturbance involving a former partner on Sept. 20 at Eastside Suites, according to the UNL Police Department’s Daily Crime & Fire log.
The student reported that she had an argument with her ex-boyfriend, according to Sgt. Margot Nason. The ex-boyfriend was a juvenile and was referred with charges including third degree domestic assault, second degree false imprisonment, trespassing and criminal mischief, according to Nason.
From Sept. 20-26, possession of narcotics was the most frequently reported incident with five reports. Minor in possession of alcohol and stolen bikes followed with four reports. Incidents of larceny from a building followed with three reports. Welfare checks followed with two reports.
On Sept. 24 at the 17th & R garage, a UNL staff member reported a theft of a wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispenser, according to the crime log.
However, the hand sanitizer dispenser was actually taken by building services, according to Nason. Nason said there was some miscommunication with someone else in the university.
On Sept. 25 at Cather Dining Center, a UNL staff member reported a belated theft of traffic bollards, or short posts, according to the crime log. Nason said the case is still open.