A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student bent down to pet somebody’s dog, and the dog nipped her on Sept. 16 in front of the Nebraska Union, according to Sgt. Margot Nason of the UNL Police Department.
The UNL student had her injuries checked out and there is no ongoing threat, according to Nason.
From Sept. 13-19, alcohol incidents of the “drunk” category were the most frequently reported crime with five reports. Not reportable hit and run accidents followed with four reports. Disturbances of the “other” category, not including domestic or wild party, minor in possession of alcohol and stolen bikes followed with three reports.
On Sept. 15 at The 50/50 parking garage, a UNL student was pulling into the parking garage and drove toward a parking bollard, or a short vertical pole, and hit it with their car, according to Nason.
Nason said the student was cited and released for leaving the scene of an accident.
At Eastside Suites, a UNL student reported receiving a harassing message on Sept. 17, according to Nason.
Nason said the UNL student received a Snapchat accusing the victim of racism. Nason said the case is still open.
On Sept. 18, a university affiliate reported a disturbance at the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire log.
A non-affiliate was being loud and caused a disturbance in a class, according to Nason.
The non-affiliate was the same individual from a disturbance on Sept. 11, so this time he was issued a trespass policy letter telling him that if he continues to do this, he will get issued a citation for trespassing, according to Nason.