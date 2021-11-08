Between Oct. 31-Nov. 6, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was disturbances, not including domestic disturbances or wild parties, with five reports, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Stolen bikes and larceny from a motor vehicle followed with four reports each. Vandalism, not including graffiti or drive-by shootings; not reportable hit and run accidents; larceny incidents from an open area or in locations that are not motor vehicle, building or stolen bike and incidents of larceny from a building followed with three reports each.
Jorge Perez-Ortiz, a 26-year-old non-affiliate, drove his vehicle over the grass field on the south side of Hardin Hall on Oct. 29, causing damage to the field and the irrigation equipment, according to Sgt. Margot Nason. The report was made on Nov. 1, and Perez-Oritz was cited and released for not having a valid driver’s license and criminal mischief.
Ryan Wiskus, a 25-year-old non-affiliate, was cited and released for unlawful taking after stealing a bike at The Village, Nason said. Wiskus stole the bike on Oct. 28 and it was reported on Nov. 1, according to the crime log. On Nov. 2, Wiskus was cited for theft by receiving stolen property of a stolen bike at Hamilton Hall, Nason said.
There were three larcenies from motor vehicles that each occurred on Nov. 2 at the FarmHouse Fraternity, Nason said. The cases are suspected to be related because they occurred at the same location and are the same type of crime. All cases are still being investigated.
Keipher Williams, a 28-year-old non-affiliate, was cited and released for resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia after UNLPD officers contacted him at 240 N 17th St. on Oct. 31, according to Nason. Williams was contacted because he had many broadcasted warrants out for him regarding other incidents.