There were three reports of rape this week, compared to zero reports the week before, according to data from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department’s Daily Crime & Fire log.
For Oct. 25-31, outside police service of the “other” category was the most frequently reported incident with four reports. Trespassing incidents, rapes, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of narcotics and stolen bikes followed with three reports.
A UNL student reported on Oct. 27 about a sexual assault occurring on campus at Sandoz Hall, according to the crime log. The case is still open, according to the crime log.
A UNL student reported on Oct. 27 about a sexual assault occurring off campus, and the case is still open, according to the crime log.
A UNL student reported on Oct. 26 about an unwanted sexual contact occurring at Abel Hall, and the case is still open, according to the crime log.
Officer Josh Rubottom of UNLPD said he could not comment on any of the three cases.
A male made a vague threat and refused to leave Mabel Lee Fields when University of Nebraska-Lincoln staff members asked him to on Oct. 25, according to Rubottom. The male left when officers arrived, according to Rubottom.
On Oct. 30, a UNL student reported to UNLPD officers about a possible assault that occurred near Beatrice, according to Rubottom. UNLPD officers took the initial report, then turned it over to the Beatrice Police Department, according to Rubottom.
A UNL student reported a non-affiliate male trespassing at the Nebraska Union on Oct. 26, according to the crime log. Rubottom said the non-affiliate male was seen at the Nebraska Union after hours, and the non-affiliate was under the impression that the Nebraska Union was open later than it was.
Rubottom said the non-affiliate was understanding about the situation. The non-affiliate was given a UNL Trespassing Policy Letter and was escorted from the building, according to the crime log.
A UNL student reported on Oct. 26 that they were sent a fraudulent email about requesting a response back about a job opportunity, according to Rubottom.
This case is still open, according to Rubottom.