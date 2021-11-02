Between Oct. 24-30, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was disturbances, not including domestic disturbances of wild parties, with five reports, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Vandalism, not including graffiti or drive-by shootings, followed with four reports. Minor in possession of alcohol followed with three reports. Stolen bikes and using a false ID to obtain alcohol followed with two reports each.
On Oct. 28 a student reported unwanted sexual contact that had occurred at Abel Hall a few days prior, according to Sgt. Nolan Conradt. Police contacted Bryson White, a 18-year-old UNL student, who was then cited and released for third degree sexual assault, according to Conradt.
Steve Ebert, a 64-year-old non-affiliate, refused to leave the Nebraska Union at closing on Oct. 24, Conradt said. Police contacted Ebert and cited and released him for criminal trespassing, Conradt said.
On Oct. 29, police contacted Rhett Berstler, a 19-year-old UNL student, at the University Suites and cited and released Berstler for theft by unlawful taking for stealing a yellow wet floor sign, Conradt said. Police also cited Berstler for false reporting because they initially gave officers a fake name, Conradt said.
A student at Abel Hall caused a disturbance by knocking on doors loudly on Oct. 27, Conradt said. The investigation is still ongoing.