A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student reported an unknown loss of money after receiving a fraudulent email, according to the UNL Police Department’s Daily Crime & Fire log.
Sgt. Margot Nason said there was a phishing email, or a scam email, going around about dog sitting. Nason said the student reported the fraud incident on Oct. 20. UNLPD officers are still working on this case, according to Nason.
From Oct. 18-24, stolen bikes were the most frequently reported incidents with three reports. Disturbances of the “other” category, not including domestic or wild party, outside police services of the “other” category and minor in possession of alcohol followed with two reports.
A UNL student reported a belated theft of property from their vehicle on Oct. 24, which occurred at Alpha Gamma Rho, according to the crime log. The student reported that some clothing and an Apple Watch were taken out of their unlocked car, according to Nason. Nason said the case is still open.
On Oct. 24, at Abel Hall, UNLPD officers contacted an intoxicated UNL student found sleeping in a study room, according to Nason. Nason said the student was cited and released for Minor in Possession and Acts Declared Unlawful, due to a fake ID. The student was turned over to a sober party, according to the crime log.
A UNL student injured his shoulder while diving for a frisbee on Oct. 22, according to Nason. Nason said he was transported to a hospital, and the case is closed.
A university affiliate reported damage to a fence at Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center on Oct. 20, according to the crime log. Nason said someone cut a hole in one of the fences to access the adjacent property that does not belong to UNL. The owner of the business was warned, and there were no charges pressed, according to Nason.
On Oct. 20, at Delta Tau Delta, someone intentionally set off a fire extinguisher and set off the fire alarm, according to Nason. Nason said UNLPD officers are still working to identify who set off the fire extinguisher.
On Oct. 22, at the University Suites, a UNL student left their laptop in a study room, and it was stolen, according to Nason. Nason said the case is still open.