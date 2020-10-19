A disturbance was reported on Oct. 12 at Nebraska Hall between a student and a faculty member regarding an assignment grade, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department’s Daily Crime & Fire log and Sgt. Craig Teply of UNLPD.
Teply said the student was talking with their professor about one of their assignment grades, and it looked like there was a miscommunication due to language barriers, so some things were said that were miscommunicated. Teply said the case is open.
From Oct. 11-17, disturbances of the “other” category, not including domestic or wild party, were the most frequently reported incidents with six reports. Stolen bikes, trespassing incidents, minor in possession of alcohol and medical emergency followed with three reports.
A UNL student reported to UNLPD on Oct. 12 that they had concerns about a non-affiliate they met on a dating app, according to the crime log. The student was concerned the individual may not be who they said they were on the app, according to Teply. Teply said the student blocked the account, and the case is closed.
On Oct. 13, a non-affiliate individual reported a belated sexual assault occurring at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity residence, according to the crime log. Teply said the case is still open.
On Oct. 14, UNLPD received a report regarding a sexual assault occurring at Schramm Hall, according to the crime log. Teply said the case is still open.
A UNL student received a fraudulent call on Oct. 14, according to the crime log. The caller told the student that they were in trouble with the police and needed to pay fines through gift cards, according to Teply. The student lost $700 in gift cards, and Teply said the case is still open.
On Oct. 13, at Sandoz Hall, a UNL male student broke one of the hand sanitizer stations, according to Teply. Teply said there were witnesses who saw the student breaking the hand sanitizer station. UNLPD officers contacted the student, and he was cited and released for disturbing the peace and criminal mischief, according to Teply.
A belated report of a broken window at Hamilton Hall was made on Oct. 11, according to the crime log. Teply said it was windy that night and the wind blew a dumpster into the window.
A UNL student reported a suspicious person on Oct. 16 at Mabel Lee Fields, according to the crime log. The student was approached by someone who was asking her questions about narcotics and buying drugs, according to Teply. The student felt uncomfortable about the situation, so she reported it to UNLPD, and the case is still open, according to Teply.
On Oct. 14 at the Vine Street Apartments East, a non-affiliate was transported to the hospital after sustaining an injury from a fall, according to the crime log. Teply said the individual was in a swivel chair and fell out of it, injuring their hand.
On Oct. 12 at Morrill Hall, a hand sanitizer station was reported to be damaged by unknown means, according to the crime log. The pumps were broken, according to Teply.