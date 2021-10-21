Between Oct. 10-16, the most frequently reported crimes to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department were non-reportable accidents and larceny from a motor vehicle with four reports each, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Stolen bikes and vandalism, not including graffiti or drive-by shootings, and minors in possession of alcohol followed with three reports each.
Mena Robertson of Lincoln, 24, was arrested for 3rd degree assault on a police officer, assault with body fluid on an officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer, according to UNLPD Assistant Chief Marty Fehringer.
During the Husker football game on Oct. 9 against the University of Michigan, Robertson was blocking the roadway with her body at N 10th St. and Salt Creek Roadway, according to Sgt. Chadd Stutheit. UNLPD officers approached them to ask what they were doing and to remove them from the road, but Robertson refused to move out of traffic.
Stutheit said Robertson spit on and kicked an officer while being detained. The report was made on Oct. 10, according to the crime log.
UNLPD officers responded to non-affiliates damaging windows and property around the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on Oct. 13. A couple of the non-affiliates ran and a pursuit ensued, Stutheit said.
Police arrested Dario Rossin, 18, for obstructing a peace officer and two counts of vandalism. Police also arrested Levi M. Leon, 18, for minor in possession of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of criminal mischief. A 17-year-old juvenile was referred to County Court for assault on a peace officer, minor in possession, trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to comply, third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Stutheit said the individuals did not want to be taken into custody, so they were trying to pull away. While the 17-year-old juvenile was swinging their arms, they hit the officer that was trying to take them into custody.
There were two reports of non-affiliates breaking into some cars and stealing some property and change at FarmHouse Fraternity on Oct. 15, Stutheit said. UNLPD officers are still investigating these cases.
On Oct. 15, there were two reports of non-affiliates going through unlocked cars and stealing some change in car consoles at 200 Centennial Mall N, N 14th St. and R St., Stutheit said. UNLPD officers are still investigating these cases.