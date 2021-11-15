Between Nov. 7-13, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was disturbances, not including domestic disturbances or wild parties, with five reports, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Stolen bikes and medical emergencies followed with three reports each. Trespassing followed with two reports.
UNLPD cited and released Patrick Tuyiringire, a 24-year-old student, for disturbing the peace after making “uncomfortable and unnecessary comments” toward other university students on Nov. 13 at Selleck, according to Sgt. Nolan Conradt. The other students reported the incident. Conradt said he could not specify any details regarding the comments Tuyiringire made.
Officers cited Randal Gordon, a 48-year-old non-affiliate, for second-degree trespassing at the Nebraska Union after it closed on Nov. 12, Conradt said. He refused to leave and had been previously banned and barred from all university property. Gordon was lodged at the Lancaster County jail.
A university staff member reported their vehicle was stolen from the parking lot outside the Prem S. Paul Research Center at Whittier School on Nov. 8, according to Conradt. The vehicle was recovered on Nov. 12 from the intersection at N. 27th and Y Streets. The investigation is ongoing.
On Nov. 9, a student reported that someone had spilled a milkshake all over their vehicle at the 50-50 apartments parking garage, Conradt said. The investigation is ongoing.