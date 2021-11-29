Between Nov. 21-27, the most frequently reported crimes to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department were disturbances, not including domestic disturbances or wild parties, and alcohol incidents that only apply to the “drunk” category with four reports each, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Non-domestic assault; vandalism, not including graffiti or drive-by shootings; not reportable hit and run accidents; lost or stolen items; welfare check of a person and suspended driver’s license followed with two reports each.
Trenton Reed, a 54-year-old non-affiliate, followed a student driving on Nov. 23, according to Sgt. Margot Nason. When the student got out of their car to try to talk to Reed, it looked like Reed was going to run the student over. Police cited and lodged Reed for attempted second degree assault, Nason said.
UNLPD contacted Tramane Vallin, a 43-year-old non-affiliate, on Nov. 26 for stealing a bike tire and fighting with the officers at Knoll Residential Center, according to Nason. Vallin was cited and lodged for criminal mischief, impersonation, resisting arrest and theft by unlawful taking.
A juvenile was referred for assault on a police officer, minor in possession, resisting arrest and assault with bodily fluids on Nov. 26 at the Stadium Drive Parking Garage, Nason said. The same juvenile assaulted a nurse at Bryan Medical Center West Campus the same day and was also referred for assault on a health care provider, according to Nason.
An individual started driving erratically on grass and sidewalks, which caused damage to the grass, Nason said. The individual started driving at Canfield Administration Building and drove all over City Campus sometime between Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. The incident was reported on Nov. 22, and UNLPD officers are still working on this case.
A suspicious person was seen on campus asking passersby for drugs on Nov. 15, Nason said. Someone made a TIPS report on Nov. 24, and UNLPD officers are working to identify the individual. The person’s location was not included on the TIPS report, so UNLPD officers are not sure where it occurred at this time, according to Nason.