Between Nov. 14-20, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was minor in possession of alcohol with four reports, according to the UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Stolen bikes followed with three reports. Alcohol incidents that only apply to the “drunk” category, medical emergencies, lost or stolen items and trespassing followed with two reports each.
Police cited and released Marcus Mcclain, a 47-year-old non-affiliate, for second-degree trespassing after Mcclain squatted in the vacant Alpha Gamma Nu building on Nov. 18, according to Sgt. Margot Nason.
Officers took Randal Gordon, a 48-year-old non-affiliate, to jail on trespassing charges after staying at the Nebraska Union after it closed on Nov. 16. He was previously banned and barred from university property and was cited for second-degree trespassing at the Nebraska Union after it closed on Nov. 12, Nason said.
Robert Walkingbull, a 42-year-old non-affiliate, stole two bikes and was cited for theft by unlawful taking, Nason said. Walkingbull was also cited for a number of other thefts. He was arrested at N. 19th Street and T Street on Nov. 18.
An individual stole a reserved parking sign at R Street and N. 14th Street between Nov. 12 and Nov. 15, according to Nason. The report was made on Nov. 15 and UNLPD officers are working to identify a suspect.