Two incidents occurred in the past week related to disagreements about the presidential election.
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student reported a belated disturbance with another student at Eastside Suites on Nov. 7, according to Sgt. Craig Teply of the UNL Police Department. Teply said the two individuals did not appear to know each other, but one was yelling at the other for supporting a specific candidate in the recent presidential election. Some threatening things were said, but nothing physical occurred, and the case is still open, according to Teply.
A UNL student at Schramm Hall reported receiving harassing messages via Twitter on Nov. 4, according to Teply. Teply said the student was receiving messages over Twitter about them supporting a presidential candidate that the person messaging disagreed with. Nothing threatening was said, so the case is closed, according to Teply.
From Nov. 1-7, stolen bikes were the most frequently reported with five reports. Minor in possession of alcohol followed with four reports. Vandalism of the category “other”, not including graffiti or drive-by shooting, followed with three reports. Disturbances of the “other” category and larceny of the category “other or from open area” followed with two reports, according to the UNLPD Daily Crime and Fire Log.
A UNL student reported on Nov. 3 that someone was taking inappropriate pictures of them without their consent at Abel Hall, according to Teply. Teply said the person was taking pictures of the student while they were in the shower, and the case is still open.
UNLPD officers assisted the Lincoln Police Department with a belated report of a sexual assault that occurred off campus, according to Teply. Teply said UNLPD officers took the initial report on Nov. 2 because LPD was busy during that time.
On Nov. 1, there was a disturbance between about 12 students outside of Phi Gamma Delta, according to Teply. Teply said it was an argument over an anonymous text group between two fraternities. UNLPD officers contacted the students, and they all went their separate ways, according to Teply.
From Alpha Chi Omega, a UNL student reported stalking behavior through text messages from a non-affiliate acquaintance on Nov. 4, according to Teply. The case is still open.
A UNL staff member reported on Nov. 4 that someone stole room number placards, according to Teply. Teply said the placards were ripped off and stolen from the second floor through the fourth floor of the University Suites. The total cost of the room number placards is $1,200, and the case is still open, according to Teply.
At the City Campus Utility Plant, a UNL staff member reported on Nov. 3 that someone spray painted on the building, according to Teply. Teply said it cost $50 to wash off the graffiti, and the case is still open.
A UNL staff member reported that an exterior door card reader was broken off at Burnett Hall on Nov. 2, according to Teply, and the case is still open.