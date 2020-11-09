Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Rain likely. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.