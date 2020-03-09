A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student suffered an injury on Tuesday while working in a lab, according to the UNL Police Department Daily Crime & Fire Log.
The student was injured while working with chemicals in Hardin Hall, according to UNLPD Sgt. Nolan Conradt. He said the student was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
During the week of March 1-7, a lost or stolen item was the most frequently reported crime with five reports. Alcohol-related crimes, including the “drunk” and “minor in possession” categories, had four reports total.
Crime overall decreased by 14%, from 35 reports the week of Feb. 23-29 to 30 reports March 1-7, according to the crime log.
UNLPD received a report on Thursday of a potential misuse of a concealed carry permit, according to the crime log. There is no threat to UNL, and Conradt said the permits are outlined in Nebraska statutes 69-2441 and 69-2443.
On Sunday, UNLPD responded to the accidental activation of a fire sprinkler at the Vine Street Apartments East, according to the crime log. Damages were valued at $5,000, and Conradt said the apartment’s floor was damaged.
UNLPD received a report on Wednesday of continuous littering in the Sandoz Hall courtyard, according to Conradt. He said empty water bottles were found, and the case remains open.