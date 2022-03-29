Between March 13-19, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was alcohol incidents of the “drunk” category with three reports, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Disturbances, not including domestic or wild parties, and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs followed with two reports each.
A rape was reported on March 15 and was said to have occurred on Aug. 1, 2017 in the graduate student housing at 2222 Vine St., according to Sgt. Chadd Stutheit. This case is still open, he said.
Eugene Vallin, a 46-year-old non-affiliate and registered sex offender, was cited for disturbing the peace on March 17, Stutheit said. Vallin came to the Nebraska Union and asked a student if they had a phone charger he could use, but the student did not have the same phone charger that Vallin needed, so he became irritated.
Between Jan. 22 and Feb. 11, someone reached out to a student via social media at The 50/50 apartments and told them that they had incriminating photos of them that they would send to their friends and family, Stutheit said. The report was made on March 14, and the case is still open, he said.
A UNL employee received some lewd phone calls at Anderson Hall on March 14, Stutheit said. The number was spoofed, so the case is inactive and closed, he said.
Behind the U Street Apartments, there was a road rage incident on Feb. 19, Stutheit said. This case is still open, he said.
***
Between March 20-26, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was alcohol incidents of the “drunk” category with five reports, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Trespassing followed with four reports. Vandalism, not including graffiti or drive-by shootings, followed with three reports. Miscellaneous; larceny of motor vehicle accessories; lost or stolen items; disturbances, not including domestic or wild parties; possession of narcotics and minor in possession of alcohol followed with two reports each.
Glass bottles that were used for class at the Plant Sciences Hall were taken outside and smashed on the ground on March 24, according to Stutheit. This case is still open, he said.
A piece of mail was addressed to Louise Pound Hall, but to no one in particular, on March 24, Stutheit said. It contained different drawings, such as drawings of mythical creatures, but there was nothing pertaining to anyone or anything, he said.
Between March 18 and March 23, a vehicle drove over the grass area at N 33rd St. & Leighton Avenue at East Campus, Stutheit said. This case is still open, he said.