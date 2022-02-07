Between Jan. 30-Feb. 5, the most frequently reported crimes to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was rape and disturbances of the “other” category, which does not include domestic disturbances or wild parties, with three reports each, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Lost or stolen items followed with two reports, according to the crime log.
Sgt. Margot Nason said someone reported graffiti on a bathroom door at the Pershing Military and Naval Science Building on Feb. 2. The graffiti said, “Work like you don’t need the money, love like you’ve never been hurt and dance like no one’s watching,” according to Nason. This case is inactive since there are no cameras in the bathroom, meaning police are unable to determine a suspect.
On Jan. 24, a staff member received an obscene phone call, Nason said. The phone call was pornographic and was possibly a spam phone call. The individual called Burnett Hall but was transferred to the staff member’s personal cell phone because they were working at home, according to Nason. The incident was reported on Jan. 31, and the case is still open.
Someone posed as a department dean and called UNL employees on Feb. 1 saying that they were collecting money for a gift, Nason said. The employees were able to figure out it was a scam, so there was no monetary loss. The case is inactive since the phone number was spoofed and UNLPD officers are not able to get a lead on it, Nason said.
The following incidents were originally reported to another entity, such as the Title IX office, and were only reported with the following information to UNLPD in adherence to the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act:
A domestic assault occurred at on-campus student housing on Jan. 24 and it was reported on Jan. 31.
A report of stalking was made on Feb. 1 that was said to have occurred on campus between Aug. 1, 2020, and March 9, 2021.
Three rapes were reported on Feb. 2. One incident occurred on Nov. 10, 2021, and another on Nov. 19, 2020, according to the crime log. The date of the third incident is unknown.
A report of molestation or fondling was reported on Feb. 2 and was said to have occurred at on-campus student housing on Oct. 21, 2020.