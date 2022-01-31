Between Jan. 23-29, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was trespassing, with four reports according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Disturbances, not including domestic disturbances or wild parties, followed with three reports. Stolen bikes, larceny from motor vehicles, found articles other than abandoned bikes or vehicles and vandalism, not including wild parties or drive-by shootings, followed with two reports each.
On Jan. 28, a rape was reported to UNLPD that occurred between Sept. 6, 2021, and Jan. 14, 2022, at the University Suites, according to the crime log. No further information involving rape cases is released to the public in order to protect the survivor, according to Sgt. Margot Nason.
Nason said four trespassing incidents that occurred at the Alpha Gamma Nu fraternity between Jan. 24-27 are believed to be related. Nason said the building is currently empty and getting ready to be sold, and people have been squatting there.
Police arrested Dexter McGrigg, a 37-year-old non-affiliate, for trespassing at Alpha Gamma Nu on Jan. 25. Two other non-affiliates, Matthew Snitily, 47, and Taisha Cornelius, 41, were also arrested for trespassing on Jan. 27.
On Jan. 29, someone marked a lot of carpet by burning at the University Suites, and UNLPD officers are working to identify the individual responsible, Nason said.