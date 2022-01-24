Between Jan. 16-22, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was minor in possession of alcohol with three reports, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Police arrested a student at the Vine Street Apartments on Friday, Jan. 21, in connection to a domestic assault. The name of the student who was arrested is not being released in order to protect the victim, Sgt. Margot Nason said. The student was arrested for first degree false imprisonment, child abuse, violation of a protection order and third degree domestic assault, according to Nason.
On Thursday, Jan. 20, a student reported a scam via social media involving nude photos and extortion for money, Nason said. This investigation is ongoing.
UNLPD officers located a suitcase left outside of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority on Friday, Jan. 21, according to Nason. UNLPD officers kept the suitcase until the owner came to claim it, but the owner said they found that several articles of clothing were stolen out of it. This case is still open.
A car was reported stolen on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 1220 N. 14th St., and the investigation is ongoing, Nason said.
A student had a bag that was attached to their bicycle stolen at Nebraska Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to Nason. UNLPD officers are still working to identify a suspect.