Two belated thefts of two different cardboard cutouts at Willa Cather Dining Center were reported on April 1 and 2, according to Officer Josh Rubottom.
On April 2, a suspect was located, cited and released for theft by unlawful taking for one of the cardboard cutouts taken sometime between April 1 and 2, according to Rubottom.
From March 28 to April 3, the most frequently reported crime was disturbance of the “other” category, not including domestic or wild party, with five reports. Trespassing followed with three reports. Lost or stolen item and larceny of motor vehicle accessories followed with two reports each.
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln staff member reported on March 29 about a theft of a catalytic converter from a UNL-owned van at Facilities Management Shops. Another UNL employee reported an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a UNL-owned van, according to Rubottom. Both cases are still open, according to the UNL Police Department Daily Crime & Fire Log.
A hand sanitizer station was set on fire at Louise Pound Hall on April 3, according to the crime log. The fire was put out and there was $100 of damage to the hand sanitizer station, according to the crime log. This case is still open.
On March 29, a UNL affiliate reported that they received a threatening text message, according to the crime log. Rubottom said the individual who sent the text message was actually receiving multiple messages and phone calls from the UNL affiliate’s phone number, which had been spoofed.
Rubottom said it was like a scam, and when UNLPD officers reached out to the individual who sent the message, he was apologetic.
A UNL department reported on March 29 about receiving odd emails on a UNL department email account, according to the crime log. Rubottom said the emails were incoherent messages and did not make sense. This case is closed, according to the crime log.