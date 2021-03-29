A non-affiliate was reported to be throwing sticks at squirrels at Hamilton Hall on March 24, according to Sgt. Margot Nason.
An individual called and reported the incident to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department. UNLPD officers contacted the non-affiliate and found that they had an active warrant, so they were transported and lodged in jail, according to Nason.
From March 21-27, the most frequently reported crime was disturbance of the “other” category, not including domestic or wild party, with five reports. Vandalism of the “other” category — not including graffiti or drive-by shooting —, narcotics of the “other” category, not reportable accidents and alcohol incidents of the category “drunk” followed with two reports each.
On March 27, a UNL student reported a belated sexual assault, according to the UNLPD Daily Crime & Fire Log. This case is still open, according to the crime log.
UNLPD officers responded to The 50/50 apartments on March 27 about an assault, according to Nason. The non-affiliate got into a fight with someone who lives in The 50/50 apartments and was charged with strangulation. The non-affiliate went to jail for the strangulation charge among other warrants, according to Nason.
UNLPD officers responded to a weapons call at the 17th & R parking garage on March 21, according to the crime log. The two juveniles had a toy gun, which is banned on UNL’s campus, so they were referred for unlawful possession of a firearm at a school and referred to the County Attorney for charges, according to Nason.
A UNL staff member reported $300 of damages to artwork displayed in a hallway at Massengale Residential Center on March 24, according to Nason. Nason said the canvas was cut up and the case is inactive.
On March 26, a UNL student reported that ice cream had been dumped on the outside of their vehicle at the 14th & Avery parking garage, according to Nason. UNLPD officers are still investigating this case, according to Nason.
An individual called and asked a UNL student for their social security number and the student gave it to them. It was reported on March 23 at The 50/50 apartments, according to Nason, and UNLPD officers are still working on this case.
A UNL student reported receiving threatening phone calls regarding a Snapchat hacking on March 26 at Kappa Kappa Gamma, according to Nason. UNLPD officers are still investigating this case, according to Nason.
A UNL student reported on March 24 that a personal full-size cardboard cutout was stolen from Willa Cather Dining Center, according to Nason. UNLPD officers have a suspect in mind and they are working on this case, according to Nason.
A UNL professor reported on March 24 about receiving harassing comments from a student on an online learning system at Howard L. Hawks Hall, according to Nason. Nason said the comments were not threatening.