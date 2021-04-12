Multiple individuals were running on campus without clothes around N 17th & R streets on April 9, according to Sgt. Margot Nason.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department cited and released one student for indecent exposure, and the case is closed, according to Nason.
From April 4-10, the most frequently reported crime was possession of narcotics with three reports. Larceny from a motor vehicle and lost or stolen item followed with two reports each.
An individual reported on April 6 they were a victim of a sexual assault incident on campus, according to the UNLPD Daily Crime & Fire log.
A UNL staff member reported a fire in Theodore Jorgensen Hall on April 7. Lincoln Fire & Rescue and UNLPD responded and found fire damage to a small work area. A cooktop was left on, which caused the fire, according to Nason. This case is still open.
A UNL staff member reported a possible disturbance at Abel Hall on April 7, according to the crime log. Nason said there was a miscommunication between a former couple and they were yelling at each other. There were no threats made, and the disturbance was non-criminal, so the case is closed, according to Nason.
On April 10 at Kappa Kappa Gamma, a UNL student reported they witnessed someone going through their friend’s car and possibly stole items from the car, according to Nason. Nason said UNLPD officers are still working to identify who went through the vehicle.
A UNL student reported on April 6 that their purse was stolen from their vehicle in the Animal Science Complex parking lot, according to Nason. This case is still open, according to Nason.
A UNL student was drunk and causing a disturbance by arguing outside Theta Xi on April 9, according to Nason. She said the student was cited and released for minor in possession.