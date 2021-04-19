An individual drove a stolen vehicle to Alpha Gamma Nu to look through people’s vehicles and stole a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student’s phone on April 16, according to UNL Police Department Sgt. Margot Nason.
UNLPD officers located the abandoned stolen vehicle and turned it over to the proper agency for processing, according to Nason. UNLPD officers are still working on these cases.
From April 11-17, the most frequently reported crime was outside police service of the “other” category with three reports, according to the UNLPD Daily Crime & Fire Log. Alcohol incidents of the “drunk” category, not reportable hit and run accidents, stolen bikes, welfare checks and lost or stolen items followed with two reports each.
A UNL student reported a sexual assault on April 14 at the Vine Street Apartments West building, according to Nason. UNLPD is still working on this case, but Nason said there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public.
UNLPD officers assisted the Lincoln Police Department with a burglary in progress on April 16 at 640 N 16th St., according to Nason. Three UNL students were breaking and entering in a building that was close to campus, according to Nason. The individuals were caught and the case was turned over to LPD, according to Nason.
A non-affiliate was stopped for having no tail lights on April 11 at N 16th & S Streets, according to the crime and fire log. Officers located drugs and a firearm during the traffic stop, according to Nason. The non-affiliate was cited and lodged for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while violating Nebraska Statute 28-416 and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to Nason.
The non-affiliate was also cited and released for possession of marijuana over 1 oz. to 1 lb, driving during revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without red tail lights, according to Nason.
A UNL student reported on April 17 a stolen cardboard cutout from Willa Cather Dining Complex, according to Nason. Nason said it does appear to be related to the previous incidents of cardboard cutouts being stolen at the dining center, and UNLPD officers are working to identify who stole this one.
An individual damaged $15 worth of drywall in a hallway at the Eastside Suites on April 11, according to Nason. Nason said UNLPD officers are still working on this case.