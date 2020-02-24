A student reported some of their clothing stolen to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday, according to the UNLPD Daily Crime & Fire Log.
UNLPD received a report of a student’s clothing being stolen from a laundry room in the University Suites, according to Sgt. Nolan Conradt. The clothing is valued at $129. Conradt said the case is still open.
The most frequently reported crimes from Feb. 16-22 were for possession of narcotics and disturbances of the “other” category, with four reports each. Wild parties and domestic situations were not included in the “other” category. Larceny from a building and medical emergency followed with three reports each.
Crime increased overall by 50%, from 22 reports Feb. 9-15 to 33 reports Feb. 16-22, according to the crime log.
UNLPD received a report of two cars broken into at the Kappa Kappa Gamma parking lot on Thursday, according to the crime log. Conradt said UNLPD is looking at camera footage, and the case remains open.
On Saturday, a UNL student reported an unknown beverage had been poured onto the windshield of their parked car at Delta Upsilon, according to Conradt and the crime log. Conradt said the case is being investigated.