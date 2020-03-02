A Lincoln Public School student was hospitalized on Wednesday after an accident on campus involving a school bus, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department Daily Crime & Fire Log and UNLPD Sgt. John Sumsion.
A vehicle struck an LPS school bus with students who were on a field trip to the the University of Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall, according to Sumsion. He said one student was taken to the hospital with a minor injury after hitting their head on the window of the school bus.
Not reportable hit and run accidents were reported four times during the week of Feb. 23-29. Not reportable accidents, lost or stolen items, disturbances of the “other” category, not including domestic and wild parties, and larceny from a building were reported three times. Alcohol incidents of the “drunk” category and “using false I.D.” category and larceny of a bike were each reported twice.
On Thursday, a student reported their laundry was stolen from a University Suites laundry room, according to the crime log. Sumsion said the student had put their clothes in the washing machine, and when they returned, the clothes were missing. A similar report was made on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and Sumsion said the two reports were not related as of 12:57 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. He said the case remains open.
A staff member reported to UNLPD finding a disturbing message written on a whiteboard in the Pershing Military and Naval Science building on Tuesday, according to the crime log. Sumsion said the message was non-threatening. It included a derogatory name, and he said UNLPD was unsure of the intent behind it. The case remains open.