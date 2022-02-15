Between Feb. 6-12, the most frequently reported crimes to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department were trespassing and minor in possession of alcohol with four reports each, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Disturbances, not including domestic or wild parties, followed with three reports. Possession of narcotics and larceny from building followed with two reports each.
Corey Byrnes, a 20-year-old non-affiliate, was drunk on Feb. 12 and walked into Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, Sgt. Margot Nason said. Members of the fraternity called UNLPD and wanted him removed, Nason said. When officers arrived, Byrnes fought them and he was taken to jail to detox, Nason said. Byrnes was cited for resisting arrest and minor in possession, according to Nason.
Alistair Crews, a 34-year-old non-affiliate, was cited and released on Feb. 10 for putting plastic bags down a toilet, which caused a substantial water issue at East Campus Union, Nason said.
Randal Gordon, a 48-year-old non-affiliate, was cited and released for trespassing at Nebraska Union on Feb. 7, according to Nason. Gordon was previously banned and barred from university property and was cited for second-degree trespassing at the Nebraska Union on Nov. 12 and Nov. 16.
Alexander Vanosdol, a 28-year-old non-affiliate, was stealing bikes at Kauffman Academic Residential Center on Feb. 10, Nason said. Vanosdol was arrested for possession of burglar’s tools, obstruction of a police officer and improper bicycle equipment, Nason said.
On Feb. 7, someone’s phone was stolen from UNL Campus Recreation, Nason said. DaNas Nelson, a 19-year-old student, was cited and released for theft by unlawful taking.