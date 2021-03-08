Two cases of fraud were reported on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, both of which were related to four fraud cases from the week before, according to the UNL Police Department’s Daily Crime & Fire log and Sgt. Margot Nason.
On Feb. 28, a UNL student reported that a non-affiliate asked to borrow their phone to make a call at Love Library South, but the individual transferred money instead. Another student reported a similar fraud in progress at Howard L. Hawks Hall on March 2, according to the crime log.
Nason said the non-affiliate male was the same individual who asked to borrow students’ phones and then sent money to himself on Feb. 25 and 26 at Love Library South and the Nebraska Union.
The individual was cited and released for unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, and he was banned and barred from UNL’s campus, according to Nason.
From Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, the most frequently reported crime was disturbance of the “other” category, not including domestic or wild party, with four reports. Non-reportable hit and run accidents, trespassing, driving while intoxicated incidents and fraud — including con games, deception, false pretense and other — followed with two reports each.
On Feb. 28, a fire alarm was activated at Sigma Phi Epsilon, according to Nason, and there were many people with no masks on. Nason said it was not a criminal action, but it was documented as a UNL policy violation.
A UNL staff member reported on March 2 a concerning email from a non-affiliate, according to Nason. The email was about someone suggesting that people on campus should get an attorney, according to Nason, and the case is still open.
On March 1, A UNL staff member reported a concerning voicemail from a non-affiliate male, according to the crime log. Nason said the voicemail was about a rude basketball team. Nason said UNLPD officers are still working on contacting the party responsible for the voicemail.
A construction crew supervisor reported on March 1 about the theft of a Caterpillar Backhoe at the 21st & Vine parking lot, according to Nason. The cost of the stolen Caterpillar Backhoe is $40,000, according to the crime log. Nason said UNLPD officers are still working on this case.
On March 5 at the Westbrook Music Building, a vehicle knocked over a parking sign post and caused $400 of damage to it, according to Nason. The vehicle has not been identified and UNLPD officers are still working on this case, according to Nason.
A UNL staff member reported on March 4 about unwanted contact from a student at Kauffman Academic Residential Center, according to Nason. The case is still open, according to Nason.
Neighbors reported noise disturbance from a party happening at Phi Mu on Feb. 28, according to Nason. UNLPD officers spoke to the people at Phi Mu and they will desist that behavior, according to the crime log.