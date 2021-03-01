There were four related reports of fraud on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, three occuring at Love Library South and one at the Nebraska Union.
Several University of Nebraska-Lincoln students let someone borrow their phone to make a call, but the person transferred money to themselves through a money transfer app, according to the UNL Police Department’s Daily Crime & Fire log.
UNLPD officers know who was making the fraudulent money transfers and are finishing up paperwork on the cases, according to Sgt. Margot Nason.
From Feb. 21-27, the most frequently reported incidents were possession of narcotics and fraud — including con games, deception, false pretense and other — with four reports each. Vandalism of the “other” category, not including graffiti or drive-by shooting, driving while intoxicated and disturbance of the “other” category, not including domestic or wild party, followed with three reports each. Minor in possession of alcohol followed with two reports.
A UNL staff member reported litter outside of the Eastside Suites on Feb. 25, according to Nason. The staff member found a bunch of trash outside and UNLPD officers are trying to identify who is responsible for littering the trash everywhere, according to Nason.
A UNL student reported a belated vandalism to their vehicle while it was parked outside Eastside Suites on Feb. 25, according to the crime log. The front windshield was broken and Nason said this case may be related to the littering case.
A UNL staff member reported vandalism to a light pole on Feb. 24 at University Suites, according to the crime log. A group of individuals were pushing a light pole and they ended up breaking it, according to Nason. UNLPD officers are currently working on identifying those individuals, Nason said.
A report of vandalism at the Pershing Military & Naval Science Building was made on Feb. 23, according to the crime log. Nason said there were curse words written on the walls of two different bathroom stalls.
This case is closed as UNLPD officers cannot identify suspects since there are no cameras in the bathroom, according to Nason.
Someone reported seeing a student at Harper Hall having a gun in their pocket on Feb. 24, according to Nason. UNLPD officers contacted the individual, but they did not have a gun, Nason said.
UNLPD officers contacted a non-affiliate male for drinking at the Nebraska Union on Feb. 22, according to Nason. The non-affiliate was issued a UNL Trespass Policy Letter and was escorted from the building, according to Nason.