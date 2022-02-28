Between Feb. 20-26, the most frequently reported crimes to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department were disturbances, not including domestic or wild parties, and stolen bikes with three reports each, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Alcohol incidents of the “drunk” category and medical emergencies followed with two reports each.
Calvin Bloom, a 49-year-old non-affiliate, walked up to a couple of students sitting at a table at Love Library on Feb. 20 and proceeded to touch their shoulders and say “I’m not going to hurt you,” according to Sgt. Nolan Conradt. Bloom then left the area and was cited for disturbing the peace, Conradt said.
Leon Gordon, a 22-year-old non-affiliate, was cited for trespassing at Love Library on Feb. 21, Conradt said. Gordon was previously banned and barred from university property for trespassing, Conradt said.
A stalking incident was reported on Feb. 22, and was said to have occurred at on-campus student housing from Jan. 5, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021. This incident was originally reported to another entity, such as the Title IX office and was only reported with the following information to the UNLPD in adherence to the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act.