Between Feb. 13-19, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was disturbances, not including domestic or wild parties, with five reports, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs followed with four reports. Not reportable hit and run accidents follow with three reports. Alcohol incidents of the “drunk” category, medical emergencies, fraud incidents that are con games, deception, false pretense or other and stolen bikes followed with two reports each.
On Feb. 18, a stalking incident was reported by a student that was said to have occurred from Nov. 1, 2019 to Feb. 18, 2022, Sgt. Nolan Conradt said. The student reported unwanted communication from a former dating partner online, Conradt said. The investigation is still ongoing, Conradt said.
Jon Larson II, a 50-year-old non-affiliate, was cited and released for false reporting for providing a false name to law enforcement, Conradt said. Larson II was contacted at the Nebraska Union and found to have an outstanding active arrest warrant.
A student reported being made uncomfortable by another student staring at them at the Nebraska Union on Feb. 17. The student reported the disturbance on Feb. 18 and Conradt said the investigation is still open.
On Feb. 13, a university employee at Harper Hall reported a belated vandalism to a fire extinguisher box since some of the glass was broken, according to Conradt. This case is closed and inactive, Conradt said.