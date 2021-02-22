A University of Nebraska-Lincoln non-affiliate reported a belated sexual assault on Feb. 16 at Selleck Quad, according to the UNL Police Department’s Daily Crime & Fire log.
UNLPD sent a safety message to students on Feb. 17 about the case to the student body. The case is still open, according to the crime log.
From Feb. 14-20, the most frequently reported crimes were possession of narcotics, trespassing and unintentional, non-traffic property damage with three reports. Medical emergency and minor in possession of alcohol followed with two reports.
Some individuals had a disturbance with housing staff on Feb. 15 at Abel Hall about thrown vegetables and a broken hand sanitizer station, according to Sgt. Margot Nason. UNLPD officers are still working on this case, according to Nason.
A UNL student reported on Feb. 14 that they were threatened with the release of photos, even though the photos probably did not exist, according to Nason. The student paid $339 and UNLPD officers are currently working on the case, according to Nason.
A UNL affiliate reported two hand sanitizer dispensers were knocked off the wall at Abel Hall on Feb. 18, according to Nason. The case is still open, according to Nason.
An elderly woman missed a stair and fell at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Feb. 20, according to Nason. She struck her head, resulting in a bump, so she went to a hospital for further care, according to Nason.
A student and a non-affiliate were contacted at a university parking lot on Feb. 18 after some suspicious activity, according to Nason. There was a small amount of marijuana found, but neither of the individuals were issued a citation and the marijauna was placed in evidence to be destroyed, according to Nason.
One UNL student and four non-affiliates were contacted at a university parking lot on Feb. 19 for suspicious activity regarding narcotic use, according to Nason. Nason said one non-affiliate was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia.