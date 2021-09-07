Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4, the most frequently reported crimes to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department were stolen bikes and disturbances not including domestic or wild parties, with 10 reports each, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire log. Not reportable hit and run accidents, lost or stolen items and rape followed with four reports each.
UNL’s Sigma Chi fraternity announced via Instagram on Aug. 29 a self-suspension with respect to the removal of a student associated with an alleged sexual assault that had occured at the property. According to the crime log, the assault occurred between 10 p.m. on Aug. 26 and 3 a.m. on Aug. 27.
A student not involved in the incident reported it to police on Aug. 30.
The incident was first made public via social media, and neither a victim nor a suspect has been identified. This case is still open, Sgt. Margot Nason said.
A series of four belated sexual assaults were reported on Aug. 30, according to the crime log. According to their incident code, they were reported to UNLPD by an outside agency.
A sexual assault was reported to have occurred in an unspecified residence hall on Jan. 22.
A sexual assault was reported to have occured at The Village apartments on Aug. 17, 2020.
A sexual assault was reported to have occurred at the 50-50 apartments in March 2020.
A sexual assault was reported to have ocurred at Abel Residence Hall on Jan. 30, 2020.
Two reports were made on Sept. 1 about a disturbance caused by Hope Npimnee, a 28-year-old non-affiliate male, at Acacia fraternity, Nason said. UNLPD banned and barred Npimnee from Acacia, Nason said.
Two UNL affiliates reported two separate cases regarding Npimnee causing a disturbance on Sept. 2. Both cases, which include one instance off campus and another at the 50-50 apartments, are closed, according to Nason.
Npimnee was previously lodged in jail and cited for 3rd degree assault, 1st degree trespassing and two counts of disturbing the peace on Aug. 26 for causing repeated disturbances at McCollum Hall and assaulting a UNL staff member. On Aug. 24, Npimnee was also cited and released for trespassing during the first night of protests outside the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
A UNL affiliate reported a belated theft of a banner from the Phi Gamma Delta building on Sept. 1, according to the crime log. UNLPD assistant chief Marty Fehringer said a homemade “Know More” banner was stolen but later found, so the case is closed, Nason said.
On Sept. 4, a UNL student reported a belated theft from the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, according to Nason. Nason could not comment on the specifics of what was stolen, but the crime log states the value of what was stolen is $500. This case is still open.
A professor reported inappropriate writing on a marker board in a classroom at Nebraska Hall on Aug. 31, according to the crime log. The writings were offensive in a sexual nature, Nason said. The classroom had been previously rented for use, so UNLPD officers contacted the parties involved. However, this case was not a criminal offense, so no one was charged, Nason said.