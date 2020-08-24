This past week, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department received two separate reports of dumpster diving outside of residence halls, according to Sgt. Margot Nason.
On Aug. 21, a non-affiliate male was caught dumpster diving outside of Harper Hall, according to Nason.
UNLPD staff spotted the non-affiliate, and, when UNLPD officers contacted him, the officers discovered he had two active warrants, according to Nason. Nason said the warrants are separate and from different cases.
Nason said the non-affiliate was also cited and lodged for possession of a controlled substance and cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia. Nason said the non-affiliate was found in possession of methamphetamine.
At The Courtyards on Aug. 17, a non-affiliate male was also caught dumpster diving, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department Daily Crime & Fire Log. The two cases are unrelated, according to Nason.
Nason said one of UNLPD’s staff saw the male dumpster diving and was given a University Trespass Policy Letter, which was a warning for him to stay out of the dumpsters.
For the week of Aug. 16-22, vandalism for the category “other,” not including graffiti or drive-by shootings, larceny for the category “stolen bike” and possession of narcotics were the most frequently reported crimes with four reports each. Medical emergencies, not reportable hit and run accidents and larceny from a motor vehicle each had three reports.
On Aug. 17, several students reported vandalism to their vehicles at 1220 N 14 St., according to the crime log.
The vehicles’ windows were broken, and it is suspected that the perpetrator is the same person in each incident, according to Nason.