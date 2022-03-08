“I think body positivity means celebrating your body for what it is now, not what it could be,” Karissa Boesiger, a senior speech pathology student and body positivity initiative intern at Big Red Resilience & Well-Being, said.
My Body Is Not a Project invites students to write down what they love or appreciate about their body to display on different canvases. It will be held outside both Nebraska Unions from noon to 3 p.m. on March 9.
Himani Patel, a senior biological sciences major and member of UNL Nebraska Eating Disorder Network, said there will be a board and sticky notes for people to write down what they like, love or appreciate about their body instead of focusing on negative aspects.
“It changes your perspective towards your body, and in the long run, you are less stressed about how you look, and you become more confident in a lot of ways,” Patel said.
NEDN organizes events to spread awareness on body positivity and give awareness on healthy eating habits, Patel said. Boesiger said NEDN partnered with Big Red Resilience & Well-Being for this event to spread awareness and support about eating disorders and body image issues.
Patel said there is a lot of peer pressure and societal expectations to look a certain way, which is usually unachievable and can lead to people making unhealthy choices, such as working out excessively or developing harmful eating habits.
“Our mission for this event was to just [make] people aware about all this and asking them to take care of their body first and then [make] healthy choices for their body,” Patel said.
Making conscious choices of eating healthy foods and having safe fitness goals, Patel said, will help with students’ mental health and overall well-being.
Boesiger said she was the wellness director for her sorority Alpha Chi Omega during her sophomore year, and she planned this event at the sorority house on a smaller scale. She said the event was very successful, and Boesiger knew she wanted to do it on a bigger scale once she joined the staff at Big Red Resilience.
“I’ve always been interested since high school in eating disorder awareness and body positivity, body image because I’ve suffered from an eating disorder myself since I was 12,” Boesiger said. “So just being able to find ways to appreciate my body and help others appreciate their body as well has been a passion of mine.”
Boesiger said she feels like people have a tendency to think of the negative aspects of their lives, so it can be difficult at first to come up with something that they love or appreciate about their body. Once someone does say or write something that they love or appreciate about their body, Boesiger said it becomes more affirming and easier to acknowledge that positive aspect of themself.
“I feel like putting what you love about your body into words helps you appreciate it so much more and helps combat the regular negativity that we face in day to day regarding our bodies that society places us,” Boesiger said.
Body positivity does not mean that people have to love their body every day, but rather learning how to appreciate their body and where it is at right now, Boesiger said.
Boesiger said she feels there are not many events on campus like this that focus on the importance of body image and self love, so she hopes students are able to gain a more positive perspective on their body by participating in this activity.
“I just want people to be able to see what they love and appreciate about their bodies and what others appreciate about their own bodies to feel the self-acceptance that we all need to feel,” Boesiger said. “I want this event to be something that people can look back on and realize that they did find a positive within themselves and they were able to celebrate themselves in a way that you might not get to normally on college campuses.”